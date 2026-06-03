‘The People Don’t Trust You!’: RFK Jr. Cut Off the Wrong Senator — She Stopped the Entire Hearing and Turned One Awkward Exchange Into a Full-Blown Problem for Trump

During a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on April 22, Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester put Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the spot over America’s lost measles-free status and what followed was equal parts evasion, interruption, and a secretary who couldn’t take the heat.

Blunt Rochester opened with a simple, devastating setup.

“The United States first became measles-free over 25 years ago. A quarter of a century. We have maintained that status in every year since,” the Delaware Democrat said, pausing for effect. “Until you became secretary.”

Before she could even finish her yes-or-no question about whether the president knew about the historic surge, RFK Jr. cut her off, prompting Blunt Rochester to stop entirely and turn to the chairman.

“Mr. Chairman, can I get my time back from this rudeness?”

RFK Jr. apologized. She moved on. But his answers didn’t get much better. When Blunt Rochester pressed him on whether losing measles-free status was significant — after his own former CDC deputy called it “not really significant” and merely “the cost of doing business” — Kennedy’s response raised eyebrows.

“Most of the countries are losing that,” he said. “I think it’s a good development that’s happening all over the world.”

Blunt Rochester then hit him with a pointed contrast, noting that according to the Washington Post, Trump mentions his plans for his White House ballroom once every three days, and asked how many times the president had spoken publicly about the measles epidemic.

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“I don’t count that. We don’t keep track of that data at the CDC,” Kennedy replied.

When Blunt Rochester asked Kennedy if he has taken any responsibility for the outbreak, he retreated to his familiar defense.

“The measles epidemic began before I came into office,” he said.

Blunt Rochester also pressed Kennedy on whether his department had requested to delay an international review of America’s measles elimination status until November — conveniently after the midterm elections. Kennedy denied it and she wasn’t convinced.

“It’s awfully convenient that we’re postponing it until after November, when people won’t have the opportunity to know our measles status.”

She closed with a verdict that hung in the air long after she yielded back.

“The people don’t trust you. You are what is different from all these other years. If the American people don’t trust you — which most of the polls show — I don’t know why the president should trust you either.”