‘The Irony!’: Trump Couldn’t Even Enjoy a Big Win Before Spiraling Into a Personal Rampage — Took One Cheap Shot Too Many and Set Off a Brutal Chain Reaction

President Donald Trump is gloating over New York attorney George Conway’s election loss in the state’s primary and began taunting Conway in a way that made the election feel like the least interesting thing that happened.

Trump spent Tuesday night, June 23, and part of the early morning hours of Wednesday bragging about winning candidates who he endorsed and attacking others including Conway, his bitter political enemy, and congressman Dan Goldman, who lost his re-election bid.

The president showed once again his penchant for what critics call child-like bullying behavior in a series of social media posts mocking candidates he doesn’t like, calling them names, and gleefully gloating over their losses.

Trump’s $14 million “American Flag Blue” makeover is unraveling as peeling paint becomes the latest problem in the troubled Reflecting Pool renovation. (Photo credit: Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images )

In a vile personal attack he targeted Conway, who was married to Trump’s first-term former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway and who has been a persistent thorn in the president’s side for years.

“Wow, Mr. Kellyanne Conway, a Trump Deranged Loser at the highest level, is getting absolutely CRUSHED in the Primaries tonight,” Trump rejoiced in a post on his Truth Social platform before taking a jab at the other candidates in New York’s 12th Congressional District, Trump’s home district when he lived in the state.

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“He’ll end up at about 5% of the vote in a rather weak field of young and aggressive Communists,” he continued, but then he made a weirdly strange comment.

“No wonder his ‘husband’ dumped him like a dog! This is a truly unattractive person, both inside and out. Have a nice life, George!” the president nonsensically wrote.

Social media reacted, pouncing on Trump with many claiming he’s the real “loser.”

President Trump SLAMS Dan Goldman & George Conway after their CRUSHING DEFEATS. pic.twitter.com/bi5ERQnoTY — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) June 24, 2026

“Trump posted on Truth Social about George, Kellyanne Conway’s husband running for Congress in New York. He lost, and Trump shared some words about it. The irony of this is bliss,” a Threads user gloated right back at Trump.

Others agreed, “Once again, DT is projecting because he knows who the real loser is. And after the new Democratic majority Congress is sworn in they will take action.”

Another pointed out Trump’s disappointing behavior, “Trump is so presidential!”

And this poster had this to say, “Proof that the mother f-cker does not own a mirror.”

Conway, 62, was married to Kellyanne Conway, a Fox News contributor and political consultant, for 22 years before they split in an “amicable” divorce in 2023, according the Daily Beast.

The former Republican’s dislike of Trump increased so much during the president’s first term while his wife was working for the president that Conway went on to found the anti-MAGA Lincoln Project.

Trump:



"Congratulation to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway… She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side." pic.twitter.com/RsL3lsxMzw — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 4, 2023

Conway’s scorn for Trump runs so deep he even mentions it in his X bio describing himself as “Fighting for NYC and against Trump with all I have.”

Trump didn’t stop at Conway, who pushed author E. Jean Carroll to sue Trump for sexual assault, and took a swipe at another candidate he doesn‘t like.

“Even though he tried unsuccessfully to prosecute me, and despite the fact that he is a major Slimeball, I feel sorry for FORMER Congressman Dan Goldman,” the president crowed.

“He is wandering aimlessly, together with the former husband of the great Kellyanne Conway, through a large field of Dumocrat Communists, trying so hard to find his way – A very sad finish for a man who has no clue, and never did!!!” Trump wrote at 8:07 a.m. on Wednesday June 24.

George Conway on Trump: “I hear a long-standingly mentally ill man, a narcissistic sociopath, who is cognitively declining in his elder years, becoming increasingly disinhibited. He is somebody becoming more and more self-destructive. The question is how big is the blast radius?” pic.twitter.com/JJfbyYwAzt — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 27, 2026

Conway and Goldman both lost their primaries.

Conway finished with almost 7 percent of the vote, according to Decision Desk HQ, more than 30 points down from the projected winner New York State Assemblyman Micah Lasher, The Hill reported.

Goldman lost his 10th District seat to former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who was endorsed by popular Social Democrat Mayor Zohran Mamdani.