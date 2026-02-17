‘Blonde Bimbo Bondi’: Pam Bondi Gets Slapped with a Pop Quiz She Never Saw Coming and Viewers Say Her Refusal Says It All

Pam Bondi came face to face with a series of straightforward questions during a House Judiciary Committee hearing — and treated them like pop quizzes she never agreed to take.

Dressed head-to-toe in black, in what some viewers joked looked more funeral-ready than hearing-appropriate and armed with a binder and plenty of pivots, the U.S. Attorney General swerved, stalled and labeled inquiries from the House Judiciary Committee as “tough.”

She did the old sidestepping move and refused to give direct answers as the exchange grew increasingly awkward and slightly surreal, as basic follow-up questions were met with elaborate detours. By the end, critics weren’t talking about what she said. They were talking about what she wouldn’t.

Pam Bondi got more than she asked for when she went toe-to-toe with the House Judiciary Committee over the Epstein files and their connection to the Trump Administration. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘Same Tailor as Erika Kirk’: Pam Bondi’s Mar-a-Lago Makeover Goes Horribly Wrong as Viewers Call the Dress Visually Offensive

The Department of Justice henchwoman was prepared with a binder of sharp-tongued retorts to blame everyone except the Donald Trump administration for unearthed misdeeds in the Jeffrey Epstein documents. She was specifically asked if any of the senior administration had been interviewed about the new allegations and whether specific victims tied to Trump had been spoken to as well.

Her fiery rants derailed every twist and turn of the interrogation, and still, with every question, Bondi’s facade as a staunch guard of injustices was exposed.

At one point, she boldly scoffed, “I’m not gonna get in the gutter for her theatrics,” when Rep. Pramila Jayapal asked her to apologize to survivors who were allegedly victimized by Epstein and his conspirators.

Ironically, though, it is the antics and presentation of the former Florida attorney general that placed her firmly among sewage, according to critics.

The prosecutor met her match when Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, presented Bondi with “Yes” and “No” questions. A viewer noted that Bondi “did not have the courage to look any of the questioners in the eye. She kept straightening her hair and looking down like she was reading something.”

Ooo…Pam Bondi's hair flip is a tell!!!!! — Cathy. With a C. (@LightMaure48221) February 11, 2026

A second spectator observed that Bondi’s deflections followed a pattern, wrote, “All Bondi does through this entire interview is squirm in her swat, shuffle papers for no apparent reason, and flip her thinning blonde hair back between her fingers.”

Someone else wondered, “Is she on some kind of drug that allows her to act in an embarrassingly reprehensible manner without remorse or awareness?” Secretary of State Marco Rubio faced similar speculation when he appeared to pop something in his mouth during a jittery Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in January.

It also didn’t take long for someone to suggest, “Pam Bondi’s hair flip is a tell!!!!!.” Another called it, “The hair swipe of her crappy hair lol.” Slapping her with a new nickname, one said, “Pam Blonde Bimbo Bondi.

Her hair was a cheap mess And her eyelashes… jeez us

However, Bondi’s fidgeting with her hair is not a new tic as she finds herself under intense scrutiny more often. She was caught doing the same gesture during a press conference while trying to downplay a leaked government group chat.

At the time, an observer wrote, “AG Pam Bondi flips her hair before she starts a lie. She’s using the ‘Our Security Breach Wasn’t As Bad As Your Side’s Security Breach’ defense.”

AG Pam Bondi flips her hair before she starts a lie.

She's using the 'Our Security Breach Wasn't As Bad As Your Side's Security Breach' defense. https://t.co/wV0tumOWyE — RockPaper_Sista ☕️🌿🍄📜🚭🥦 (@RockPaper_Sista) March 27, 2025

Furthermore, Bondi’s callousness was also met with remarks about inconsistencies that have become a trademark of Trump and his inner circle’s dealings. Even criticism of her looks was not off-limits, as a heckler zoomed in.

“Based on the hand against her spray-tanned face, I’d say that Mr. Tangerine Man did her make-up that morning,” reads the comment comparing Bondi’s naturally pale complexion to the peachy appearance of her face.

Whether Bondi’s trail of lies, her rumored role in government cover-ups, or her makeup and wardrobe tastes are the hot topics, Bondi is not getting off the hook for perceived crimes in the court of public opinion.