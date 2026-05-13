‘Idiots’: Trump Humiliates Vance and Rubio in Cringe Loyalty Contest in Front of the World Before Reminding Them He Can End Their Futures Overnight

Donald Trump loves reminding his Cabinet members who’s in charge. His meetings often feel less like government business and more like kids trying to impress the varsity captain before he decides who makes the team.

For months, Trump has blurred the line between president and kingmaker. Members of his inner circle continue fighting for position inside a Republican Party that still revolves around him.

The pattern has become hard to ignore during briefings and public appearances. Trump uses those moments as a stage to remind even his top officials that their status is conditional — and that he alone decides who rises and who falls.

Trump publicly pitted JD Vance and Marco Rubio against each other at a White House event, fueling criticism that he enjoys keeping his closest allies awkwardly competing for his approval. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Critics believe that nobody knows this more than Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It all played out on May 11 at a White House Rose Garden event for law enforcement leaders.

Trump flipped a routine event into an awkward, live-audience popularity contest between two of the GOP’s biggest rising stars.

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Trump, never one to stay on script, scanned the crowd and delivered his assessment unprompted.

“A lot of beauties out there, JD. I envy you and other people,” Trump said. He then turned to the room and gave a poll to see who was more liked. The question came off as him indirectly asking who would replace him.

“Who is it going to be? Is it going to be JD? Is it going to be someone else? I don’t know,” he continued. “Who likes JD Vance? Trump yelled into the mic as the crowd gave a mild response.

When the president asked, “Who likes Marco Rubio?” the response was equally lukewarm.

VOTE BELOW: Trump polls the crowd at the Rose Garden Club, asking if they prefer JD Vance or Marco Rubio for president in 2028. Take your pick!pic.twitter.com/jknB8KeMVh — The Rubin Report (@RubinReportShow) May 12, 2026

Then, as only Trump can, he pulled back just enough to remind everyone exactly where the power sits.

“Sounds like a good ticket,” Trump added. “That was a perfect ticket. By the way I do beleive that’s a dream team, but these are minor details.”

To make matters worse, he insisted his commentary was in no way a co-sign for Rubio or Vance. “That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance,” Trump yelled again.

The internet clocked it immediately. Viewers online interpreted the moment less as playful banter and more as Trump publicly reminding both men that their political futures still run through him.

Many online called the trio “idiots,” but leaned more into Trump and his child-like display.

Another Threads user less charitably: “He is a real class act..like a 5th grader asking who likes who better. Pathetic.”

“Look at the crowd,” noted a third person, directing viewers to notice those laughing with and those laughing at Trump.

“Sorry, I can’t get past the slurry speech,” noticed one person, while another agreed, “Yeah it’s bad this time.” Some say he sounded “like he has a mouth full of marbles.”

But the loudest voice in the room was Trump’s ego and everyone online noticed.

“He’s delighted in Vance and Rubio lately. His ego cannot comprehend a post-Trump world, and he’s actively working to sink those most likely to run it. Come 2028, he’ll have decimated both of them,” someone else added, in part.

Another had a sharper read: “He imagines the series finale as him being able to say you’re fired to one of them.

But honestly? Monday night wasn’t even the most viral moment these three have produced together.

Earlier this year, during a high-level White House meeting with oil executives, Trump stopped mid-conversation on energy policy.

He wandered over to a window and began marveling at the construction progress on his new White House ballroom.

As he riffed on the project to a room full of executives, Vance — standing to Trump’s right — and Rubio — sitting to his left — shot looks that said more than words.

Rubio’s face perked up as Vance stared back with the expression of a man trying very hard not to laugh.

The moment became meme material almost instantly, as Trump’s two sidekicks seemed stuck in a political game of chess before the world.

The infamous shoe story didn’t help optics either.

As previously reported, Trump roasted Vance and Rubio’s footwear during a private Oval Office meeting.

“He looked at our shoes and says, ‘You guys have terrible shoes,'” Vance later recalled the moment publicly during a 2025 speech.

To clean up their look, Trump then ordered four pairs for himself and Rubio.

Online critics compared the VP and secretary of state to kids trying to impress a demanding father figure, as Trump keeps calling younger allies “kids” while MAGA supporters lean into the “Daddy’s Home” branding.

Still, neither man has slowed down. Rubio continues gaining traction with conservatives, while Vance remains a top 2028 contender, according to Florida Politics.

If this week proved anything, it’s that Trump has no interest in naming an heir. He’s still the only star in the room.