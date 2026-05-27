‘OMG’: Rubio Repeatedly Tries to Pull Trump Back Into the Briefing During Painfully Awkward Live Moment Before Hegseth Makes His Own Rescue Attempt

The White House portrays Donald Trump as healthy through glowing medical updates and staged appearances.

Yet each public event sparks fresh scrutiny over his energy, focus, and condition—as though the president himself keeps undermining the message.

Now another viral moment has critics asking the same question again: Is Trump physically capable of handling the job?

Cameras caught Donald Trump appearing to fall asleep during a live Cabinet meeting, sparking fresh concerns about the president’s health and stamina. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

During a televised Cabinet meeting, cameras caught Trump appearing to fall asleep while officials delivered updates.

The moment spread quickly on social media after viewers noticed Secretary of State Marco Rubio repeatedly glancing toward the president, as if checking he remained alert.

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At one point, Rubio spoke confidently about his work in Venezuela. As he detailed the occupation, Trump sat motionless beside him, eyes closed.

The room included Hegseth, Bessent, and other Cabinet officials, but online attention bypassed policy entirely, focusing instead on Trump’s heavy eyelids and sluggish demeanor.

As Hegseth delivered an animated report, viewers noticed him suddenly raising his voice and speaking more energetically while looking directly toward Trump.

Social media users immediately speculated that the Pentagon chief was trying to wake him up.

Others pointed to Rubio’s repeated side-eye glances before he finally said “Mr. President,” which seemed to wake Trump up.

“OMG,” said one person who couldn’t believe their eyes.

“He’s not lasting a year…. I’m sorry, but he’s just not physically well at all. We’re at weekend at bernie’s level of trying to prop him up at this point. This man is physically not capable of the job,” one person wrote.

Another quipped, “Biden was old and battling cancer, and yet was more alert than Trump has been this past year.”

A third Trump critic posted, “He is barely awake and literally looks like he doesn’t understand what is being said.”

One person tweeted, “It’s the 20 second long ‘blink’” while mocking White House explanations for the repeated moments.

At one point, Secretary of State Pete Hegseth started speaking enthusiastically while delivering his report.

While discussing the conflict in Iran, he seemed to take a cue from Hegseth, who said “Operation Fury” as Trump woke up.

The president’s head nodded before he opened his eyes and made contact with someone, before smiling as he got caught.

It almost seems like Trump is blushing while Hegseth kisses his ass. pic.twitter.com/IiSiqF0PIz — Acyn (@Acyn) May 27, 2026

One frustrated viewer added, “I have zero idea why they keep doing these long meetings where he’s bound to fall asleep. Makes no sense … He’s def not well enough to be POTUS.”

The viral footage reignited growing concerns surrounding Trump’s health.

The president recently underwent another medical evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Afterward, Trump claimed everything “checked out PERFECTLY” and insisted doctors gave him a clean bill of health.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House.”

Still, critics remain skeptical.

Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT



( TruthSocial: May 26 2026, 12:40 PM ET )​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍… pic.twitter.com/Mw4wjM3Y2Z — Commentary Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) May 26, 2026

The White House has repeatedly defended visible bruising on Trump’s hands. Officials blamed frequent handshakes.

Doctors also acknowledged that Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency after swelling appeared in his legs.

Earlier this year, aides also addressed a visible rash on Trump’s neck. His physician said the president used a topical cream as preventative treatment. But the repeated on-camera drowsiness continues overshadowing those explanations.

This is not the first time Trump has appeared to drift off publicly.

In January 2026, viewers noticed Trump struggling to stay awake during a Cabinet-style briefing at Mar-a-Lago while officials discussed Venezuela operations. Rubio repeatedly turned toward him during that appearance as well, sparking similar online reactions.

This is far from the first time this year that Trump has dozed off in public.

Days earlier, during Memorial Day ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, viewers again accused him of falling asleep while Hegseth honored fallen service members.

Cameras showed Trump blinking heavily and looking dazed beside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as millions watched.

The White House later brushed off the criticism. Supporters claimed Trump was simply “resting his eyes.” But critics are not buying that explanation.

Trump, who turns 80 next month, has spent years mocking former President Joe Biden with the nickname “Sleepy Joe.” Now those attacks are coming back around in brutal fashion with people calling him “Dozy Don.”

The administration is screaming “exceptional health,” but honey, the footage tells a different story. While spinners tout policy wins and glowing physicals, millions keep hitting replay on the same viral moment: Marco Rubio side-eyeing the boss, Pete Hegseth cranking up the volume, and POTUS fighting to stay awake.