‘Playing Cupid’: Ciara and Russell Wilson Spark Matchmaking Buzz After Coco Jones’ Wedding as Jaylen Brown Looks for the Same Magic

Ciara and Russell Wilson have been a great representation of love. They’ve been married for 10 years with no scandals and always appear to be in sync with each other.

Not only that, the couple have lent a helping hand in bringing other celebrity couples together.

Last year, the pair helped NBA player Donovan Mitchell set up the engagement for his now-wife, Coco Jones.

Ciara and Russell Wilson spark matchmaking discussions after attending Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones’ wedding. (Photos by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios; @coco/Instagram)

Jones and Mitchell got married last weekend n Aug. 1 , and Ciara and Russell attended, enjoying glimpses into their love story.

It’s not clear exactly how the two met, but it’s probably due to the overlap of their professions, since both wives are in the music industry and both husbands are pro athletes.

‘I Was Ready to Level Up’: Ciara Finally Divulges the Prayer She Made Before Marrying Russell Wilson

Since their wedding, both Mitchell and Jones have raved about their relationship with Ciara and Russell and given credit to how much they’ve helped them in their personal lives.

It was no surprise to see the Wilsons front and center celebrating the couple’s union. The event itself even inspired another athlete to find his future wife.

Shortly after Mitchell and Jones’ tied the knot, a video emerged on social media from another attendee at the wedding.

Ciara & Russell Wilson attended Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/5vGMRS18kz — Ciara Squad (@CiaraSquad1) August 2, 2026

The clip shows the newlyweds walking hand in hand at the wedding reception with Ciara and Russell smiling brightly in the background.

NBA player Jaylen Brown was in attendance and later gushed about the wedding.

He said, “To Coco and Donovan man, what an amazing experience to be able to go to the wedding. I think love is so dope. Like I love love and to be in the presence of two people that love each other, and all these people that gathered to celebrate their love – weddings are dope.”

The 29-year-old later confirmed that while he doesn’t have a special someone yet, he is fully open to finding love.

“Chat, if y’all know somebody or y’all got somebody for me, y’all let me know. If y’all got some people in y’all mind, put em in the comments,” Brown said.

Jaylen Brown says going to Donovan Mitchell & Coco Jones’s wedding and seeing how in love they were inspired him to go find love himself 😭❤️



“Chat, if y’all know somebody or y’all got somebody for me, y’all let me know. If y’all got some people in y’all mind, put em in the… pic.twitter.com/JFTeMHEMD3 — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) August 4, 2026

In the comments, several fans suggested that Brown should seek the expertise of the Wilsons. One person said, “Maybe Ciara and Russ can help you out as well!”

Another wrote, “I mean he can ask Ciara and Russ to match him with someone.”

Another person who spotted Ciara and Russell in the background of Donovan and Coco’s viral wedding video said, “THE MATCHMAKERS Ciara and Russell looking like proud parents in the back.”

Someone else said, “Russ and Ci looking like ‘did that.'”

Coco admitted that Russell and Ciara helped Mitched with her husband’s proposal.

When it came to planning the engagement, Ciara opted to give her husband and Donovan most of the credit.

She told “The Breakfast Club” in 2025, “Actually Russ and Donovan were doing their thing. Like I gotta give the fellas their props because they were talking about – like Russ knew about Donovan’s plans for a while.

Ciara said Russ sent a luxury planning company to Mitchell to help find the location to propose to Jones, but she emphasized that Mitchell led the plans.

Though the Wilsons can’t take credit for actually introducing Mitchell and Jones, they can when it comes to Normani and her fiancé DK Metcalf.

The Wilsons were individually friends with the couple before Metcalf and Normani became an item in 2022.

Metcalf was once a teammate of Russell’s while playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

He already had his eyes on Normani after her 2019 music video for “Motivation” played in the locker room. She was in a relationship at the time Metcalf was initially expressing interest. But when she later became single, they finally met.

In a 2024 interview on “The Ebro Show”, the singer recalled having multiple events to attend in one night, including Ciara’s party for an alcohol brand.

But the “Wild Side” vocalist said Ciara was very insistent that she show up.

“I just knew it was something else because she was just very adamant,” she said. “When I was on the way, she was like, ‘Oh yeah, your boy’s going to be there.’ And I said, ‘OK, I see. I see what she was trying to do here.”

Normani said they did the same to Metcalf, telling him Normani was on the way when he was at the party. “They was playing Cupid. But it worked,” she said.

The latest we’ve heard about their wedding, regarding a date, was when Metcalf appeared on “The Christian Kuntz” podcast in December 2025.

He said due to her strict schedule and his NFL schedule, they decided to push the wedding to 2027. And you can bet Ciara and Russell Wilson will be present.