‘Oh Boy’: Trump Was Too Busy to Watch His Son Say ‘I Do’ — But Dropped Everything for This, and Critics Say Don Jr. Just Got a Public Slap in the Face

Donald Trump is freeing up time in his schedule for fun, and it won’t involve family.

In recent weeks, the president traded his trips to the golf course for trips to the dentist and diplomatic matters like rage-posting about his Iran war and “Dumocrats.”

Donald Trump claims that he can’t go to his son Donny Jr’s wedding because he’s too busy running America. Photo credit: Anna Rose Layden / Getty Images)

However, his spare time has not meant additional time spent with the people he considers his loved ones.

As President Trump talks about attending the NBA Finals, Knicks legend Bill Bradley made it clear who fans should be focused on.

The Hall of Famer and former senator dismissed the idea that Trump would steal the spotlight.

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He believes fans’ attention belongs to New York as the franchise chases its first championship in more than 50 years. Not some ego-driven president craving attention.

Bradley added that he couldn’t care less whether Trump shows up, saying his only concern is how the Knicks perform.

“You know, to me, he’s not going to be the center of attention. The center of attention will be the Knicks and whoever the [other] team is,” he told TMZ Sports.

“If he goes to the game, he has to realize he is second fiddle,” Bradledy blasted Trump.

“He’s the president of the United States, but at the NBA Finals, if he attends, he’s second fiddle. He’s not first. Who knows? We’ll see what Trump does. Quite frankly, as I said, I don’t give a f—k what he does.”

While Bradley made it clear he isn’t concerned with whether Trump attends the NBA Finals, the president recently skipped another high-profile event much closer to home.

Trump, 79, bailed on witnessing his son and Florida socialite Bettina Anderson exchange vows over Memorial Day weekend. His reason came as a surprise to some.

At first, Trump downplayed the nuptials during an Oval Office meeting.

He told reporters, “It’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it. I’m in the midst, you know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.”

He later doubled down on skipping the event in a Truth Social post, further fueling rumors of a family rift.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon-to-be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” he explained.

“I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time.”

Reports suggest his approval ratings have nosedived again in the days since his remarks.

It is no coincidence that Trump is clamoring to be cast in a winner’s spotlight at the NBA Finals.

“But he couldn’t attend his sons wedding PRIORITIES,” quipped an X user.

This marks Don Jr. second marriage. He shares five children with ex-wife Vanessa Trump. They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Given Trump’s long history of marriages and public affairs, critics doubted missing his son’s wedding would weigh heavily on him.

But now his excuse is falling apart after making time for something else in his schedule.

Trump revealed he initially intended to attend a New York Knicks playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now that Knicks have advanced to the next round, he is making arrangements to shift the spotlight to himself.

“Boy, what a team. They win all their games. They really have some great players,” said Trump during a Cabinet meeting on May 27.

“I think I’ll be going to one of the games. I was invited by numerous people, and Jim [Dolan, owner of the Knicks] and I think I’ll be going. It’s great to see it.”

No Trump praise comes without a backhanded compliment about the team’s past record.

“The Knicks have really suffered for years. They’re doing, right now, very well,” the president added.

This year marks the Knicks’ first appearance in the NBA Finals in 27 years.

But Luck has been on their side, but fans are convinced Trump could ruin their shot at a championship win. “Y’all don’t want the Trump Curse,” an X user tweeted.

Trump at the Ryder Cup. Trump at the Super Bowl. Trump at UFC. His sports appearances spark cheers, boos, and politics. Why does he keep showing up? https://t.co/bj1Dq4yj3N pic.twitter.com/1lMoU9F4iS — Pulse Media (@PulseInDc) September 28, 2025

An IG Threads user sarcastically commented, “Yes! Priorities…..NBA game participation or settle wars and bring costs down….I feel so relieved.”

“What???” said one person who was shocked about Bradley’s warning.

Several others predict that Trump will show face for 20 to 30 minutes and then leave the event.

Others were less interested in wagering bets, and harped on Trump shifting gears from Iran to watching a basketball game. “Of course he would. He’s the kind of guy who hijacks events to make it seem like everyone’s there for him,” snapped a critic.

A heckler jeered, “The boos will be thunderous.”

Another predicted, “I feel Trump will be overlooked by the players in the finals. Only the Maga crowd will be happy to see him there.”





If Trump even makes it, all he can do is nap



Home viewers witnessed audible boos drown out boos when Trump attended a Washington Commanders NFL game, the US Open tennis and the FIFA Club World Cup finals, and the 2025 NFL Super Bowl, to name a few.

Still, the president continues showing up anyway, often turning the crowd reaction itself into part of the spectacle.