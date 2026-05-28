‘Talk About a Glass House’: Megyn Kelly Ignites MAGA Meltdown After Dragging Trump’s Private Life Back Into the Spotlight with One Ruthless Line

Donald Trump may need to orchestrate a “happy wife, happy life” photo opportunity with Melania Trump.

Three wives, two divorces, and a few bedroom scandals are all it took for Trump’s flip-flopping supporter Megyn Kelly to incite a brutal discussion about his troubled love life.

Megyn Kelly has officially turned her back on Trump after blasting his private life on-air. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)



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The former Fox News anchor went after the Republican during a taping of the “Hodgetwins Podcast.”

Trump’s smug remarks about former Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent triggered the brutal dragging. Kent resigned in March over the Iran conflict and publicly broke with the administration.

That defiance stoked Trump’s retaliatory flames. “Look, I’m not a fan of the guy,” he told the media before unleashing a low blow.

“His wife was killed — he remarried fairly quickly. His wife was killed, and I felt badly for him.” Kent’s wife, Shannon Kent, died during a military mission in Syria in 2019. He married Heather Kaiser Kent in 2023.

Megyn Kelly: “Trump has cheated on every wife he’s had. He met Marla Maples while he was married to the mother of his children Ivana. Ivana accused him of raping her. She alleged he was so angry over the hair transplant he got that she made him get, it was so painful that he… pic.twitter.com/7lFii5J9mR — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 24, 2026

“Talk about a glass house. I mean, Trump has cheated on every wife he’s had,” Kelly came in sharp.

“He met Marla Maples while he was still married to the mother of his children, Ivanna. It was all over the New York papers. … He was being touted like he was proud of the affair.”

Trump and first wife Ivana Trump were married from 1977 to 1990. He began dating actress Marla Maples, his public mistress, while still married to Ivana, with whom he shares kids Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka.

Trump and Marla wed in 1993 and were divorced by 1999. They share a daughter, Tiffany.

“And then he winds up with Melania,” added Kelly. “If you think Trump’s been faithful to Melania, OK, that’s great; you’ve got bigger issues than I can solve here.”

Melania and Trump began dating in 1998 and married in 2005. They share son Barron, who was born the following year. A 2018 hush-money lawsuit revealed the businessman had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniel in 2006.

Still, Kelly’s takedown of factual information angered Trump’s MAGA base.

Many people vented things like, “So disrespectful. She’s been bought. Massive TDS now!” and “She climbed back to relevancy on Trump’s back. She then stabbed Trump in the back.”

They also took personal swipes at her love life.

Trump on Joe Kent: "I'm not a fan of the guy … His wife was killed. He remarried fairly quickly." pic.twitter.com/oim0YIbpjV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

Those comments include, “Didn’t Kelly cheat on her first husband with the guy to whom she is now married?”

Another read, “Megyn got (bought) an annulment from her first husband after several years of marriage so she could marry hubby #2 in the Catholic Church. That’s not how it’s supposed to work. There is an extremely short list of situations that qualify for annulment.”

Kelly and her first husband, Daniel Kendall, were married in a Catholic church in 2001. They divorced in 2006, the same year she met Douglas Brunt on a blind date. The pair married in 2008 and share three children.

She began the process to annul the marriage to Kendall — where a priest recognizes the union’s demise under specific conditions — in 2024. Once annulled, she and Brunt can have a church ceremony.

Trump’s fidelity was still a non-issue for some critics. According to one person,

“Affairs are the least offensive thing rump has done.” Kelly and Trump’s rapport has been in a tailspin amid her criticism of the war.