‘Stop Him!’: Trump’s Team Rushes to Stamp His Face on the $250 Bill, Sparking Wild Health Theories as the Official Who Refused Was Quietly Reassigned

President Donald Trump has already plastered his face on buildings around Washington but that’s clearly not enough.

The famously egocentric president apparently wants his likeness to stretch to all corners of the country after hurting Americans’ pockets with the war.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on April 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump is traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada to promote the tax cuts he signed into law in the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” ahead of the midterm election. Tomorrow he will deliver remarks at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump’s rival, Hilary Clinton, is aiming a new report claiming the Treasury Department is designing a $250 bill with the sitting POTUS’s face on it.

If that proposal is finalized, Trump would become the first living person to have their own portrait on legal U.S. tender in 160 years.

However, here’s the catch: only deceased figures can legally appear on U.S. currency.

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The 1866 federal law known as the Thayer Amendment prohibits the likeness of any living person from appearing on official U.S. currency, bonds, or securities.

Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina introduced the “Donald J. Trump $250 Bill Act” about a month after Trump returned to office in 2025.

“Next year is the 250th Anniversary of the United States and allows this currency not only to be in a larger denomination to help families carry less cash, but also symbolically recognize the President of the United States during the Semiquincentennial anniversary,” Wilson, 78, stated in a press release.

He called it, “The most valuable bill for the most valuable President!”

But once critics realized federal law only permits deceased people to appear on U.S. currency, the internet instantly spiraled into dark speculation and conspiracy theories about what the push could really mean.

“With the direction Trump is going (massive ankles, blotchy hands, constantly nodding off), that no living person rule may be irrelevant soon, ” one person wrote.

“No living person you say? I know a way everyone can win here…,” another added.

“So let him die,” wrote someone else.

“Even if he were logging off soon, I still don’t think he deserves to be on a bill,” another critic posted.

Others leaned fully into the conspiracy theories surrounding the timing of the proposal.

“If only deceased people can appear on bills, then I’m all for Trump being on it,” one user joked, while another wrote, “This feels like they’re soft-launching his demise.”

However, the legislation would actually create an exemption to the Thayer Amendment, which would allow individuals who have served as president to appear on currency.

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach and Senior Director Mike Brown reportedly pushed Bureau of Engraving and Printing staffers to create mock-up designs for the proposed $250 Trump bill.

“Should this legislative mandate be signed into law, the BEP is moving proactively to produce a $250 commemorative note which will appropriately recognize the 250th Anniversary of our great nation,” a Treasury Department spokesperson told the Washington Post.

However, Director of the BEP Patricia “Patty” Solimene reportedly pushed back on the plan, citing the legal obstacles.

Subsequently, she claimed Treasury management abruptly reassigned her on April 27.

By the end of Trump’s term, it’ll be just enough to buy one gallon of gas and a carton of eggs. pic.twitter.com/FRA3s7a6YS — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 28, 2026

Resistance to the idea of a $250 Trump bill extended beyond current federal government insiders.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Trump’s opponent in the 2016 presidential election, trolled her longtime political rival on X.

“By the end of Trump’s term, it’ll be just enough to buy one gallon of gas and a carton of eggs,” Clinton posted on X.

Her comment was a reference to the rising cost of living in America since the Trump administration took over in January 2025.

Unfortunately, Clinton turned off her comments but that didn’t stop social media users from following her lead.

One person commented, “So this is why he’s pushing gas prices so high, he wants every American to have to ‘pay a Trump’ to fill their tank.”

One poster compared the suggested Trump banknote to the fake currency of a classic board game, calling it, “Actual Monopoly money.”

They continued, “Instead of being a real president, Trump’s playing narcissistic games instead, [plus] Monopoly never ends well.”

Another on Facebook said, “Stop the madness.”

Still many had to confess, “I really really really (did I say really?) hate to admit that I actually agree with Hillary on this.”

Others pushed back, writing, “Hillary is still upset that she lost in 2016 and it shows, suggesting Clinton is still bitter about losing the 2016 election to Trump.

The president was further humiliated when one individual stated, “Talk about a complete disgrace, embarrassment, and insult to America. I am sick to death of this self-serving scumbag.”

With America’s 250th birthday approaching in the coming weeks, Trump has set his sights on making himself the center of the nation’s quarter-millennial celebration.

One example is UFC promoter Dana White and his introduction of UFC Freedom 250, which is scheduled to take place on the White House’s South Lawn on June 14.

New photo of the UFC arena construction at the White House. pic.twitter.com/nisfTs9v8Y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 26, 2026

A line-up for the Trump-affiliated “Freedom 250” concert series, set for June 25 to July 10 on the National Mall, was recently revealed.

However, the musical showcase is already falling apart as two prospective performers, rapper Young MC and singer Morris Day, have already nixed their participation in the event.

Proposed new currency, UFC fights, and canceled musical performances were meant to be a special commemoration of the United States, but as is often the case with Trump, the true purpose of the occasion is being overshadowed by divisive decisions.