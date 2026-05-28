‘OMG’: Trump’s 250th Bash Starts Falling Apart as Bands Drop Like Flies— You Won’t Believe What Organizers Allegedly Said to Get Them to Perform

President Donald Trump loves an over-the-top birthday spectacle, but his upcoming celebrations are triggering a revolt like no other.

Multiple Black musical acts are dropping like flies and loudly saying “no thank you” to the capital gig.

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Trump plans to host a UFC fight on the White House South Lawn as part of America’s 250th birthday festivities.

This is an unprecedented move that critics say no one asked for and one that has left some participants feeling blindsided and heading for the exits.

President Trump had to trick a few artist into performing at his upcoming birthday celebration but (Photos by Win McNamee/Getty Images; The Commodores, Young MC, and Morris Day/Facebook)

After the celebrity invite list for the event was shared, backlash erupted quickly on May 24. Within hours, “Acess Hollywood” host Mario Lopez the invite allegedly over work obligations.

Several Black artists have backed out since claiming they were blindsided by the heavy political framing of an event originally pitched to them as a local, non-partisan fair.

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Among the first wave of performers to cut the mic are The Commodores.

Although, they no longer perform with co-founder and former lead singer Lionel Richie, their names was added to the lineup. But they will not show up.

“The Commodores will not be performing at the Great American State Fair. Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party,” read a message on their Facebook page. “We support the betterment of all Americans.

In an email statement to the Associated Press, Milli Vanilli singer Jodie Rocco said he wasn’t even invited to perform.

“My sister and I were shocked to see our name, ‘Milli Vanilli’, as one of the performers,” Jodie Rocco wrote in an email.

Morris Day & The Time shared a message on Facebook, confirming they will not be performing at the The ‘Great American State Fair. They doubled-down with the caption that read, “It’s a no for me.”

Rapper Young MC also shut down the rumors, while insisting he was bamboozled by what the event was for.

“I HAVE INFORMED MY AGENTS THAT I WILL NOT BE PERFORMING AT THE FREEDOM 250 EVENT,” he began. “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event.”

MC claims organizers said the event is “non-partisan,” but he was confused seeing outlets like SPIN magazine called it a Trump-backed” event.

This is the worst lineup of musical acts I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/qCSpzqWkTe — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) May 27, 2026

The backlash was instant, was supporters claimed they would not support his new music under a May 14 post about the vinyl release of his 2024 song.

He replied, “This show was presented to me as a non-political local event for D.C. If it turns out that a political group is behind it, I will drop out.”

Rapper Freedom Williams of C + C Music Factory had a fired up response about the backlash he received.

“I don’t f—with Trump, I don’t give a f— about Trump. I don’t give a f— about Trump family. I don’t know the n—a. I’m from New York. I know the type of f—ing anarchy he creates.”

During the rant from his toilet, he said, “But then … I thought about it.” Instead apologizing or simply confirming to fans that his agent never mentioned Trump when he got a call about the show, he snapped.

Williams continued throwing out random insults at President Barack Obama, who he claims “did nothing” for Black people. In the same breathe, he blasted Trump for the people who have died at the hands of ICE.

But he won’t be backed into a corner, adding, “I ain’t Chilli, n—a. You can’t cancel me.”

“F—k trump and f—k you too. But I just might do the show.”

But the group’s co-founder Robert Clivillés do not share the same sentiment.

“Please be aware that Freedom Williams has done his best to misuse our name, C&C Music Factory, which means Clivlles & Cole Music Factory,” he began in a social media post.

“Freedom Williams should not be using this name to tour or represent what this group stands for. Any political or religisious show or comment Freedom Williams makes regarding shows, views or opinions. Freedom Williams makes as an individual, absolutely nothing to do C&C Music Factory.”

Regardless, fans let it be known how they would feel about the celebs invited to the event should they accept.

Wise move. I was very disappointed to hear that your band would play that event.

Damn they’re losing the few recognizable artists they did have. Watch Trump now try to indict them for mortgage fraud

In addition to the event on June 14, several other events are planned for Freedom 250, including musical performances on the National Mall known as the Great America State Fair.

The 16-day ’90s-themed celebration begins on June 25 and ends on July 10, and performers include Vanilla Ice, country star Martina McBride, musician Bret Michaels.

“My House” rapper Flo Rida is last Black artist on the lineup who has yet to speak out.