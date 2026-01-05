‘Disgusting’: Donald Trump and His Oldest Son Share More Than a Name — A Long-Buried College Nickname They Both Share Is Sparking an Online Frenzy

Donald Trump shares more than just a birth name with his oldest son, as the two apparently also shared an unpleasant nickname.

While attending the University of Pennsylvania, Donald Trump Jr., 48, allegedly built a reputation for partying hard and getting inebriated before graduating in 2000. The economics major was even accused of wetting other students’ beds as a result of getting sloppy drunk.

In 2016, Trump Jr.’s former classmate, Scott Melker, revealed a behind-the-scenes story about embarrassing moments Junior experienced during his college days that caused his classmates to dub him “Diaper Don.”

According to Philadelphia magazine, Melker claimed Trump Jr. would “fall asleep drunk in other people’s beds and urinate.” Those accusations got backed up when Emily Jane Fox released her book “Born Trump: Inside America’s First Family” in 2018.

“Diaper Don would wake up in some stranger’s dorm room or off-campus apartment or bedroom in his frat house, covered in piss, walk back to his own room, and get blitzed that evening or the next anew,” Fox, 47, wrote in “Born Trump,” per People.

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. denied the bed wetting allegations to the outlet, calling the rumors “simply false,” while adding, the “Triggered” author “would be the first to admit that he enjoyed college,” but insisted the stories “aren’t true.”

The “Diaper Don” moniker is probably now more associated with Junior’s dad. There has been constant speculation that the current president tends to have a foul odor, causing his detractors to mock his alleged bad hygiene.

Don Jr’s supposedly being the original “Diaper Don” constantly resurfaces as a topic online since the story broke nearly a decade ago. For example, a Threads user recently shared a snapshot of the Philadelphia article about the former “The Apprentice” co-star’s time at UPenn.

“Trump and his son share an unfortunate nickname,” the person wrote on the social media platform on Dec. 30. In response to Don Jr. supposedly having the same insulting alias as Trump, one reply simply read, “This tracks.”

In August of this year, a Trump critic took to X to write, “Don Jr. was known as ‘Diaper Don’ long before his father’s regular soiling of his pants earned him that nickname.”

“I wish that people would remember that Jr’s college nickname was ‘Diaper Don.’ Why? Because he regularly drank himself unconscious while crying about Daddy and pissing himself,” someone tweeted in September.

In a 2004 profile for “New York” magazine, Don Jr. acknowledged he enjoyed getting wasted in undergrad, but maintained he has moved on from going on benders and acting belligerent from consuming alcohol.

“I used to drink a lot and party pretty hard, and it wasn’t something that I was particularly good at,” Don Jr. told the publication four years removed from studying at UPenn.

He resumed, “I mean, I was good at it, but I couldn’t do it in moderation. About two years ago, I quit drinking entirely. I have too much of an opportunity to make something of myself, be successful in my own right. Why blow it?”