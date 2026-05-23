‘My God’: Trump’s Bizarre Wedding Comment About Son Don Jr. Has Folks Flashing Back to One Painful Confrontation That Exposed Cracks in His Family Man Image

Donald Trump‘s son is tying the knot for the second time over the Memorial Day weekend in the Bahamas.

Junior married Vanessa Trump in 2005, and the two went on to have five children together before they divorced in 2018.

Now he’s marrying Florida socialite Bettina Anderson on a private island in the Bahamas, but the festivities will be missing one expected guest.

Donald Trump claims that he can’t go to his son Donny Jr’s wedding because he’s too busy running America. (Photo: Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

President Trump had already told his son through reporters that he might not make the “small little private affair” during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday.

He insisted he had other things to handle, such as the Iran war, but his language gave the tone that he didn’t want to go.

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The former reality star took to Truth Social on Friday to confirm that he would not be at his son’s wedding because he is too busy being POTUS.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon-to-be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” Trump wrote.

“I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J.TRUMP,” he concluded.

Donald Trump announces he will not be attending his son’s wedding this weekend:



“Circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so.” pic.twitter.com/xW4r1Zswy1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 22, 2026

The shocking announcement resulted in folks dragging Trump for skipping his own son’s wedding, and as a result, a video of him being roasted during an old interview by the late Barbara Walters over being an absentee father is making the rounds online.

The shocking announcement resulted in critics dragging Trump for skipping his own son’s wedding.

As backlash grew online, an old interview came to light. The late Barbara Walters once put Trump on trial regarding claims he was an absentee father.

Walters interviewed the real estate developer back in August 1990 for an episode of “20/20.

She did not mince words when calling Trump out for not talking to Don Jr. for months after first emasculating him over his being on the verge of bankruptcy.

“You yourself said that you saw your children maybe once a week,” Walters said of Trump’s relationship with his children.

“You’re having a lot of difficulty with your 12-year-old son, Donny. You haven’t spoken to him since May.”

The old Don Jr. absentee father storyline lives on:



“You’re having a lot of difficulty with your 12-year-old son Donny. You haven’t spoken to him since May.” https://t.co/9qTaeWqj5m pic.twitter.com/PJ0dLLkZRQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 22, 2026

Reactions to Trump’s announcement and the resurfaced interview have the internet on fire as people roast the 79-year-old’s parenting.

“He stopped talking to Junior when he was 12? No wonder the guy grew up to be so f—ked up,” wrote one.

Another user claimed that Trump’s hubris wouldn’t allow him to attend the nuptials. “He’s not going because it’s not about him. He can’t stand to share the spotlight with anyone, not even his son.”

“He has always been an absentee father,” agreed one.

Others suggested that Trump couldn’t attend his son’s wedding because he would be playing golf. “He probably can’t make Don Jr’s wedding because he’s busy golfing.”

The president’s official schedule indicates he skipped town to be at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club by Friday evening. This was not long after his confirming he would not be at his son’s wedding.

Another user praised Walter’s interview skills and replied that the media today is too afraid of Trump, who has since called female reporters “stupid” and “piggy,” to ask the tough questions.

“I forgot about this interview! She nails him! I wish everyone could see the whole thing,” said one person. Another pointed out, “You can see him seething … the level of anger is clear.”

Some skeptics believe Trump can’t support something he doesn’t respect.

“Trump has been married three times and cheated on all three of his wives. The marriage tradition means nothing to him,” said one person. Another wondered, “Is he mad because the wedding isn’t at Mar a Lago?”

Trump was married to Ivana Trump, the mother of Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, from 1977 to 1990.

Their split overlapped with his second wife, Marla Maples, whom he married in 1993. They welcomed a daughter, Tiffany and later divorced in 1997.

Trump’s oldest kids reportedly struggled with accepting their new stepmom or his parents’ separation, according to a Vanity Fair article published in 1990.

One of Ivana’s friends claimed that 12-year-old Don Jr. once told his father, “How can you say you love us? You don’t love us! You don’t even love yourself. You just love your money.”

Instead of the roughly 2-to-3-hour flight from D.C. to the Bahamas for his son’s wedding, Trump boarded a much shorter one-hour flight to New York on Friday afternoon.

Like his father, Trump Jr. has five children — Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe — all expected to attend the wedding. Their grandfather, however, will reportedly not be there.

It also remains unclear whether Don Jr.’s siblings, including Barron Trump, or stepmother Melania Trump, plan to attend.