‘STUPID’: Trump Stumbles Up to Reporters — Then Before Anyone Could Ask Another Question, He Veers Off on a Weird Tangent and Forces Them to Look Away

President Donald Trump tends to have a hard time keeping his focus in front of the entire world nowadays.

Trump, 79, often rambles during his televised live speeches and regularly veers off subject to share random thoughts.

Once again, he had an awkward moment while speaking to the press, raising more concerns about his mental state.

Critics pounce on President Donald Trump’s latest mental lapse in front of the press. (Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

On June 9, cameras captured Trump exiting Marine One following an incident at the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Trump attending the basketball game angered New York Knicks fans, as demonstrated by the thunderous boos he received.

At the airport, President Trump experienced a brief stumble while descending the aircraft stairs.



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First on the aircraft stairs, where the 79-year-old leg buckled, and again moments later while crossing the tarmac to speak to reporters.

Mere moments later, Trump went on a diatribe about nationwide crime rates and his plans to “beautify” the nation’s capital.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who was standing next to the POTUS, attempted to shift focus from the embarrassing moment.

Burgum opted to promote the upcoming Freedom 250 celebrations in Washington, as Trump fidgeted and looked around aimlessly.

Trump interjected, but instead of following up Burgum’s words, the MAGA chief was distracted by an object in his eyesight and repeatedly directed the press to turn around and look

“Just sitting here and talking, or standing here and talking to you. And we have a lot of respect for a lot of the people before me. I know some of you very well. But take a look at that plane. See that plane? That’s in perfect mint condition,” Trump told the gathering of confused reporters.

After gawking at Air Force One to his right, he continued, adding “Take a look at that. Look at that. Isn’t that amazing? And everything should look that way. We work with the military. We do a real job. But you look at the polish.”

Trump’s so-called “weave” speaking technique, frequently leaves viewers confused and disoriented.

YouTuber David Pakman discussed the president’s being easily distracted in a recent video, and his audience also weighed in.

“His brain is mush,” wrote one YouTube commenter. A second person declared, “The old orange man needs to be in a home for a long rest. Not the White House.”

Another frustrated critic expressed anxiety about Trump’s present mindset, adding, “If this toddler wasn’t the [president], it would be hilarious. Unfortunately, it’s dangerous.”

“Ooh, shiny red ball,” someone joked, which led to a tongue-in-cheek reply, “Oooooo, flying empty plastic bag.”

A separate commenter shared, “Trump is sooo damn STUPID!!!” “Honestly, an a—, just a major embarrassment to the world.”

The number of occasions where Trump obviously lost focus while speaking publicly increases month-by-month.

A White House meeting got derailed earlier this year, when he interrupted the discussion to look out the window.

the big guy upstairs wasn't pleased with this interview:



TRUMP: Is that wind, or what?



WELKER: Is that rain?



TRUMP: What is that?



SOMEONE OFF CAMERA: Rain pic.twitter.com/acXzHBDZxz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

A recent sit-down with “Meet the Press’s” Kristen Welker went off the rails, as Trump interrupted to mention the rain.

Combining Trump’s constant distractions with his swollen ankles, bruised hands, and rambling tirades has fueled speculation that the president is possibly dealing with serious health issues.

In 2025, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency — which is a medical condition caused by blood pooling in the veins, leading to hyperpigmentation and excessive swelling of the lower limbs.

The White House released a memo in late May detailing the results of Trump’s recent physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that claimed he was in “excellent health.”

Despite that positive declaration from White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella, the president cannot escape intense scrutiny over his physical and mental well-being, especially when his mind seems to wander at any given moment.