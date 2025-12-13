‘Do it for the Plot Babe’: Khloé Kardashian’s Flirty Exchange with a Teacher Goes Viral, and His Next Move Has Everyone Holding Their Breath

Khloé Kardashian is not only single, she’s also celibate. But, it looks like she might be ready to find love and get her back cracked!

She got a little flirty under the Instagram video of a high school math and biology teacher named Jacob Myers-Norys, who teaches in Santa Cruz, California. When Myers-Norys posted the video on Dec. 5, sharing quick facts about himself, it was a cute “ask and you shall receive moment,” and Kardashian answered.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The video shows him walking in front of the camera in a classroom adjusting his hair and fidgeting with his clothes, while the trending Olivia Dean song called “Man I Need” played.

He had words written on the video with information about himself like the fact that he has an Italian background, he cooks, coaches multiple sports and has both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree.

Khloe Kardashian gets response from teacher after she left him a flirty comment on his page. (Photo: Khloé Kardashian/ ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: @yacobmyers/Instagram)

In the caption of the video he wrote, “somewhere out there is the woman who’s gonna ask how my school day was,” which was clearly him implying he wanted some responses from women.

It seems that open mouths might get fed, because that was all he needed to say to get Kardashian to be one of the several women to respond to him.

She wrote, “How was your day??”

Under her comment, he responded, “mine is great now. How was yours?”

She typed back, “mine is great too” along with the smiling face with hearts emoji at the end.

The back and forth led to Myers-Norys going viral and making a response video with an extra question for Kardashian.

After explaining that his students and family members “keep bugging” him about their verbal exchange, he said, “I figured why not shoot my shot.”

He continued, “This Saturday I have a staff holiday party and I would absolutely love if you came as my date. If you can’t make that work then maybe Kris (Kardashian’s mom) can add me to your holiday party. But in all seriousness I’m going to be in Southern California during winter break (Dec. 19 – Jan. 4) and I would absolutely love to hear how the rest of your day went.”

She hasn’t responded yet, and that has everyone waiting at the edge of their seats encouraging Kardashian to make the next move.

One person hoping for her to respond said, “Khloe, do it for the plot babe.”

Someone else begged, “KHLOE PLEASE!!! He’s an angel!!!!”

A third person who seems familiar with her past said, “If anyone deserves a good man, it’s Khloe.”

Before this, she had a failed marriage with former NBA star Lamar Odom that ended due to his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction as well as infidelity. They were together for seven years before they divorced in 2016. Though she dated some other high profile people, like rapper French Montana and NBA player James Harden, her next biggest relationship was with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

They welcomed two children together, their daughter True Thompson, 7, and their son, Tatum Thomspon, 3. However, it was a rocky on-and-off relationship that lasted from three to four years and it ended around 2021 because of Thompson’s constant cheating.

Since then, she’s remained single.

In a Thursday, Dec. 11 episode of her family’s reality show called “The Kardashians,” she revealed whether she’s ready to find a new special person.

She said, “F-ck no. I don’t think a man or a date or anything is gonna happen anytime soon. And I don’t want it to.” She added, “Right now, [I’m] not worried about if someone’s calling me, texting me. Let me do my thing.”

She further explained that even when she has those thoughts about missing the idea of love, she quickly thinks about the stress of it all and that’s what brings her back to reality.

The 41-year-old said, “You’re all f-cking nuts and all you guys do is add problems and drama and stress and tears.”

It’s not clear how long ago this episode might have been filmed, but it seems that with that comment to Myers-Norys she has had a change of heart.