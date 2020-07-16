Strong Genes! Malika Haqq’s Son Looks Exactly Like His Father O.T. Genasis

Actress Malika Haqq recently celebrated her baby boy Ace Flores’s 4-month birthday with an adorable post on Instagram. While the pair wore matching outfits, fans in the comments section couldn’t help but notice Ace’s exact resemblance to his father, rapper O.T. Genasis.

In the gorgeous picture, Haqq was sitting on a blanket outside with Ace on her knee. The two wore matching gray Gucci shirts and gray shorts as Haqq sported a pair of black sunglasses. “My happy plACE #4months,” the mother captioned the snap, which gained over 300,000 likes.

Fans commented on Haqq and Ace’s appearances, with one user writing, “He is so super cute Malika! Beautiful little boy and a very beautiful Mama!” Haqq replied, saying, “Thank you.”

A second fan wrote, “STOPPPP!!! The outfits [heart eye emoji].” The commenter added, “I can’t handle the cuteness.” The actress responded, saying, “I told ya I’m dressing like him, lol.”

While many continued to comment on the overload of cuteness, many users started to point out Ace’s noticeable resemblance to his father. One fan said, “Yep he is his daddy twin for sure.” She added, “such a cute baby Malika.” A second fan noted, “Hunny he got that man’s whole entire face.”

Fans point out that Malika Haqq’s son Ace looks exactly like his father O.T. Genasis. @malika/Instagram

Another jokingly questioned Haqq’s involvement in Ace’s birth, saying, “Sooooo you just carried him in your belly cause he looks exactly like his daddy.”

Haqq and her now ex-boyfriend O.T. welcomed Ace into the world on March 14, 2020. At the time, Haqq shared the news on her Instagram with a sweet photo that showed Ace’s tiny fingers resting atop her and O.T.’s hands. “Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” the new mom captioned the snap. The “Cut It” rapper shared the news as well on his page with a photo of Ace swaddled in a hospital blanket. “Ace. I love you 03.14.20,” the rapper wrote alongside the picture.

Haqq initially revealed she was expecting her first child during an interview with People back in September 2019. “I have always wanted to be a mother, and it’s still a little bit surprising, but I’m overjoyed!” she said at the time. “I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion. … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.”