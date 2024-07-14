‘Khloe Hasn’t Given You Permission to See Him?’: Tristan Thompson Faces Fan Fury for ‘Denying’ Third Child With IG Model In Rare Father-Son Post

Tristan Thompson’s recent social media post of his 7-year-old son might have seemed like a heartwarming family moment, but for those following his messy personal life, it’s a stark reminder of his selective paternal involvement in the life of one of his kids.

Many of his 3.8 million followers refused to give him a pass, suggesting his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian is at the center of him being an absentee dad.

The NBA free agent took to Instagram to share rare pictures of himself and his eldest son, one he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. The selfies featured the father-son pair goofing around, smiling and making funny faces. He captioned the post “Lunch date with my Prince.”

Tristan Thompson’s heartfelt post with son Prince (left) sparks outrage as fans accuse him of neglecting his baby with Maralee Nichols (center), perhaps due to his focus on the children he shares with ex Khloé Kardashian. (Photos: @realtristan13/Instagram, @maraleenichols/Instagram, @realtristan13/Instagram,)

“He’s super handsome,” one person said, as another chimed in, “He’s your twin!!! What a lil handsome man.”

Prince Oliver was born in December 2016. Craig dated Thompson from 2014 until 2016, and has suggested that Thompson cheated on her with Khloé Kardashian while Craig was still pregnant.

While some fans were going gaga over the duo’s bonding, others couldn’t help but point out that Thompson has never shared similar photos of his third child, a son named Theo that Thompson shares with fitness influencer Maralee Nichols.

Born in December 2021, Theo entered the world just months before Thompson and Khloé Kardashian welcomed Tatum, their second child together. The scandal of being pregnant at the same time as another woman came a few years after Thompson first embarrassed the Good American founder by kissing a family friend, Jordyn Woods.

One person wrote under the photo of Prince, “Aww so cute, & your third child? Where’s those posts ?”

Another continued to probe, “Where’s the other kid? Or Khloé hasn’t given you permission to see him yet?”

A third person wrote, “When you continue to deny your youngest child and continue to post your others, it says a lot about your character. Based on things I’ve read about your mom, would she be proud of you for denying an innocent child the best that life can offer him. You were a consenting adult, you flew to his mom.”

Initially, the recent Cleveland Cavaliers forward denied being the child’s father, only to later confirm paternity through a test. Once there was DNA proof that he had fathered a child outside of his relationship with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality star, he issued a public apology to her.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he said. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The fallout from Thompson’s infidelity resulted in the two splitting as a romantic couple. According to social media and her wildly successful “The Kardashians” reality show, the two continue to work hard at co-parenting for the sake of their children, True, 6, and Tatum, 23 months. Still, fans note some discrepancies in how he shows off his children. While there are plenty of pictures of True and Tatum online, critics online blasted that there are fewer of Prince and none of Theo.