‘Just Look … OMG’: Trump Gets Put on the Spot About His Son’s Upcoming Wedding Before Viewers Zoom In on One Strangely Large Figure Behind Him That Hijacks the Moment

President Donald Trump is known for reminding others where they stand in his orbit.

That doesn’t stop short of his five children. Donald J. Trump Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Barron are products of the president’s three marriages.

Trump has developed relationships with his kids’ spouses, even offering many jobs in the White House after marriage.

But he seemed to unravel when asked about a new union forming in his own family, and one awkward background detail only made the moment look even more chaotic.

President Donald Trump was asked about attending his son’s wedding before a (Photo by Emilee Chinn – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Trump is using the ongoing war with Iran as an excuse to skip out on his duty to watch his son tie the knot for the second time.

Donald Jr. is set to marry Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson this Saturday, according to Page Six, over Memorial Day weekend. They reportedly will wed on a private island in the Bahamas.

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Trump confirmed their nuptials will be “small and private,” before reducing it down to a “little” event not really worth his time.

“Uh, he’d like me to go,” he told the press about his son during a briefing in the Oval Office on Thursday.

“But it’s going to be just a small little private affair and I’m going to try and make it. I’m in the midst, you know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.”

The president then dropped a line that suggested he was more concerned with how the public viewed him than with supporting his kid.

JUST IN: President Trump says, "He will try" to attend his son’s wedding.



President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is marrying Bettina Anderson. Bettina is a Palm Beach-based model and socialite. pic.twitter.com/2qTR2HdEL0 — ⁿᵉʷˢTomi Lahren 🇺🇸 (@LahrenFan) May 21, 2026

“Uh, that’s one I can’t win on,” Trump exclaimed. “If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed by the fake news.”

Trump went on to describe “a person who I’ve known for a long time,” but it’s unclear if he was speaking about Donald Jr. or his future daughter-in-law, Anderson.

“Hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage,” he concluded before moving on.

Yet his final words failed to touch those online who were distracted by a man standing behind Trump.

Eagle-eyed fans were stuck on a man in a striped shirt who seemed to startle Trump. He turned around and noticed the man’s huge stomach so close to him.

“Just look at Donald Trump’s face.. huge,” said one social media user. Another joked, “Dude is cuttin’ cloth with his belly button. Must be chilly in there!”

The visual of Trump’s face at eye-level with another man’s stomach was hilarious to viewers who wondered if that was deliberate.

“The camera operator knew exactly what they were doing,” said one social media user.

Another wrote, “Apparently, he could care less about Jr.’s nuptials. Not surprising. BTW, who is the guy with the obese belly standing behind Trump?”

“What a belly and def not a woman’s,” noted another shocked observer.

This Guys Protruding Pregnant Looking Belly Button is Annoying the Hell Out of Me and All I can See in this Trump Speech… pic.twitter.com/arwmQuXLVC — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) May 21, 2026

A few others noticed, “He lost track of who he was talking about in 10 seconds” in the question. His choice of words left many confused about the “person” he was speaking about.

But not more than the distracting display.

“Oh Jesus.. he’s known his son and “person” for a long time? And that bellybutton is that man’s thing. Trump wears smeared on pan makeup on his face and hands, and that man’s got a protruding belly button.”

Another said, “Hahahahhahababaha OMG … he’s f—-g crazy.”

Coming to his defense, one person remarked, “I think he meant the fiancée, but with his brain, he’s just leaving words out willy-nilly now.”

Another joked, “Surprised he didn’t say ‘we had to ship his other girlfriend to Greece to get her out of the way…’

Donald Jr was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle from 2021 until they separated late in 2024. Don had been caught cheating on his fiancée that summer, and months later, Trump appointed her the United States ambassador to Greece.

Trump once praised the former Fox News host for her “extensive experience” and her “sharp intellect.”

Long before becoming closely tied to the Trump family, Guilfoyle was already making headlines over another high-profile relationship.

Guilfoyle often brags about her “fabulous” 2004 honeymoon with then-husband Gavin Newsom while covering the Olympic Games for ABC News that year. They divorced in 2006 after five years of marriage.