‘What a Wimp!!’: JD Vance Learned the ‘Hard Way’ What It’s Like to Get on Trump’s Bad Side and Critics Cannot Believe How Fast He Folded

President Donald Trump is not afraid to let his subordinates, like Vice President JD Vance, know how he really feels about them.

Trump spent decades building his image as the ultimate power-suited businessman before turning that persona into reality TV gold on “The Apprentice.”

He later marched in the same dark suits and bright red ties straight into the White House after winning the 2016 election.

Now back in office for a second term, Trump has leaned heavily on Vance, 41, who became his loyal MAGA sidekick despite secretly vying for his spot.

Vice President JD Vance recalled the time President Donald Trump called him out about his sock choice. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Thus far, Vance has openly admitted to breaking the rules, including the self-imposed dress code for the administration.

The former Ohio senator revealed how he was called out in front of another world leader while speaking to a crowd in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 18.

“The president, he will know if you’re wearing anything other than a solid navy blue jacket,” Vance said while speaking at a manufacturing facility.

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He continued, “And I learned this the hard way. Not just that, but you know, he likes more conservative dress.”

Vance then recalled what took place at a White House press conference with Trump and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin for Saint Patrick’s Day in 2025. He said it’s tradition for every VP to welcome the PM.

“I decided to wear my shamrock socks to welcome the Irish prime minister,” Vance said.

He probably shouldn’t have, noting the dozens of cameras and people present when Trump berated him.

“The president starts his remarks, and then he looks over, and he says, ‘What is going on with those socks?’ So, I learned the hard way. Dress conservatively around the president of the United States.”

JD Vance says Trump criticized his socks: "The president — he will note if you're wearing anything other than a solid navy blue jacket. I learned this the hard way. He likes more conservative dress." pic.twitter.com/6IH5ViqTj0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2026

What was meant to be a funny anecdote garnered laughs in the room but was met with ridicule and scorn on social media. A clip of Vance confessing to drawing the ire of Trump over his holiday-themed attire sparked conversation about the two public servants.

“You’re a grown man, dress and wear what you want! What a WIMP!!” one person on X exclaimed in reaction to Vance’s Saint Patrick’s Day story. A second person tweeted, “OMG, you’re letting him dictate what you wear?? Cult.”

A third person blasted, “That likely why JD wears the same ugly suits and red ties, his president daddy wants him to dress alike.”

One X user touched on the difficult issues many Americans are currently facing by writing, “Nothing says strong leadership quite like micromanaging another grown man’s socks while the country deals with actual problems.”

While some Trump critics expressed being aggravated by Trump and Vance seemingly focusing more on their wardrobes than their work, other people took the opportunity to troll the president and vice president.

“Did Daddy Trump also tell you how to comb your hair and brush your teeth, JD??” someone mockingly asked. A similar tweet read, “That’s likely why JD wears the same ugly suits and red ties, his president daddy wants him to dress alike.”

Trump may have a way of triggering his detractors, but the billionaire has also managed to cultivate a large following through his charisma, a personal trait that many observers believe Vance is lacking.

“He wants to be funny and likable SO BAD,” a Thread user wrote about the vice president, with another person on the platform wondering, “How [the f–k] this clown ever became VP is beyond me.”

If Vance hopes to be Trump’s Republican successor, he will have to overcome the perception that he has a charmless personality. The “Hillbilly Elegy” author is currently among the frontrunners for the 2028 nomination, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to media reports, Donald Trump has been buying $145 Florsheim dress shoes for allies in his inner circle, and people are reportedly “afraid not to wear them.”



Marco Rubio was photographed wearing a pair Trump ordered for him by just guessing his size. They looked… pic.twitter.com/V7BKhPbhEb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 11, 2026

Like his former U.S. Senate colleague, Rubio, 54, has been subject to Trump’s fashion sense being the end-all, be-all approach on how to dress as part of the administration. Both Rubio and Vance were bestowed specific footwear by the president.

Reports began circulating in January that Trump gifted the vice president and the secretary of state Florsheim shoes, and the two men would even show off the oxfords on their feet to guests when the topic came up.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham were said to be on the shoe gift list, too. Apparently, Trump does not ask the recipients for their shoe size, but instead just guesses.

“All the boys have them,” a female White House official is quoted as saying about the $145 Trump-endorsed Florsheims, per The Wall Street Journal. A second unnamed source joked, “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them.”