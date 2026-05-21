‘Holy Cow’: Trump Sparks Panic on Live TV, Sends Chilling Warning to Republicans in Congress About What He’ll Do to Their Families If They Cross Him

President Donald Trump is well-known for his late-night rants on social media, where he often targets his critics and predecessors. Even religious figures like Pope Leo XIV are not exempt.

The petulant president has a nasty habit of insulting people in person, especially female reporters who ask him questions he doesn’t like.

President Donald Trump gets distracted mid-speech by something he confusingly mistook for a drone. (Photo credit: White House)

Who can forget when he told Bloomberg News correspondent Catherine Lucey, “Quiet! Quiet, piggy,” after she asked about emails involving Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump recently called another female reporter on the White House South Lawn “a dumb person” for questioning his reported $400 million ballroom addition. And now he’s clashed with a Fox News correspondent

Reporter Jacqui Heinrich asked the president, who was speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on the morning of May 20, a simple question about whether he’d had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Heinrich was alluding to new reports that morning that Trump and Netanyahu had a testy phone call on the previous day about the president’s resistance to resuming military operations against Iran, something the reports said the Israeli prime minister wants.

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Trump used his typical tactics to avoid the question and instead insulted Heinrich’s spouse, who was not present.

“Well, her husband votes against me all the time,” he said. “Can you imagine? I don’t know what’s with him. You better ask what’s with him. He likes voting against Trump. You know what happens with that? Doesn’t work out well. I don’t know why he does.”

Trump repeatedly disparaged Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich's husband, GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, while Heinrich tried to ask him questions: "Her husband votes against me all the time. Can you imagine? I don't know what's with him. You better ask what's with him. He likes… pic.twitter.com/neG10QRcmj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2026

Heinrich reportedly is not married but is currently engaged to Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania Republican who voted against Trump’s controversial One Big Beautiful Bill.

When Trump looked at Heinrich and said “her husband votes against me all the time. You know what happens with that, doesn’t work out well,” he wasn’t answering a question.

He was sending a message. A calculated warning dressed up as casual conversation. He knows who your family is. He’s watching how you vote. And he wants every Republican in Congress to know it.

The threat was deliberately vague.

He used Heinrich herself as the messenger, forcing her to carry his warning directly to her own fiancé, Fitzpatrick.

And if anyone in that room needed a reminder that Trump’s threats aren’t empty, they only had to think back 24 hours.

Trump recently helped unseat Rep. Thomas Massie after backing the Kentucky Republican with a handpicked opponent in the May 19 primary.

That wasn’t a coincidence. That was the footnote. That was the proof of concept. The message to every Republican who hasn’t fully surrendered was loud, clear, and chilling: fall in line, or you’re next.

It won’t just be you who pays the price. It will be your spouse, your children, and every person whose life is built around yours.

Several reactions to Trump’s remark on X accused him of threatening Fitzpatrick.

“Trump with his typical gangster threat, ‘Nice career your husband has. It would be a shame if something were to happen to it,”

“Threats,” another agreed. “That’s all he’s good at. And he’s getting worse. Why? Because everyone lets him get away with it. It disgusts me.”

Congress also took some straws as one X user noted Trump’s rampant corruption. “Nothing to see here, openly threatening people who don’t vote his way. SMH…. f—k Congress for not reeling in this piece of corrupt s—t.”

Fitzpatrick heard Trump’s remarks and returned with a harsh remark of his own. He blasted the reported $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” created for MAGA loyalists as part of Trump’s DOJ deal to drop his $10 billion lawsuit.

“Bad news, we’re gonna try to kill it,” he told MeidasTouch reporter Scott MacFarlane.

The fund would reportedly compensate people who claim they were unfairly targeted under the Biden DOJ, including Jan. 6 rioters. Critics called it a taxpayer-funded payout to Trump allies.

Fitzpatrick also pushed back on a provision that would reportedly shield Trump, his family, and related businesses from future IRS claims and investigations.

“Of course, yeah, you can’t do that,” he said.

“You go Fitz!” said one Daily Beast reader. “If you don’t stand up for your girlfriend you don’t deserve her. Anyway you can’t ever go wrong doing the honest thing and that means standing in the way of this bailout for felons and shielding trump’s tax cheating from the public.”

Another said, “A GOP representative with a spine? I’m glad to read Fitzpatrick stood up for his wife but better yet, stood up for half of the country who is tired of Trump being a bully and thief. Any more GOP reps out there with a spine? I know there aren’t many. Hey Ted Cruz, what did he say about your wife again?”

This latest exchange also marked the latest in a growing string of heated moments between Trump and female reporters.

Trump also insulted ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott when she asked a question during a visit to the Lincoln Memorial on May 7.

After Scott asked why he was focusing on renovation projects as gas prices rose amid his illegal war in Iran, the twice-impeached president called her several vile names.

“Mr. President, you are here against the backdrop of the war in Iran,” said Scott. “Why focus on all these projects right now, especially with gas prices soaring?”

“Such a stupid question that you asked,” replied Trump. “We’re fixing up the reflecting pond to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and you say, ‘Why are you fixing anything up?’ Because you can understand dirt, maybe better than I can, but I don’t allow it.”

“This is one of the worst reporters,” he added. “She’s with ABC fake news, and she’s a horror show.”

I asked the president why focus on these projects now amid the backdrop of the war in Iran and as gas prices soar.



He said the question was “stupid” and a “disgrace to the country” saying he’s “fixing” the reflecting pool. https://t.co/mBNYzyC7eI — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) May 8, 2026

Trump is reportedly spending millions to renovate the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., which he says is a “lake” that will be “waterproof.”