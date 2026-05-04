‘Who’s Gonna Tell Him?’: Don Jr. Sparks Outrage with Slick White House Comment, Then Gets Left Hanging by Trump in Awkward On-Camera Moment

President Donald Trump shared a touching father-son moment, which has unintentionally resurrected infamous rumors about his family and scandal.

Don Jr., 48, accompanied his father, Trump, 79, back to Washington on Sunday, May 3, on a flight returning from Florida. Trump had spent the weekend there schmoozing the people at his Mar-a-Lago resort and Doral Miami golf club.

President Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., faces online heat for his post about his “parents'” house. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

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While Don Jr. does not hold an official position in the federal government, he served as a key surrogate for Trump’s presidential campaigns in 2016, 2020, and 2024. He remains one of the generals of an online MAGA army dedicated to defending the polarizing politician.

Footage of the two exiting the Marine One helicopter and walking across the White House’s South Lawn was shared online by Don Jr.

“Some experiences visiting your parents [sic] house just hit a bit different. Always an honor of a lifetime to be able to spend a night at the White House with [Trump],” Don. Jr posted, along with a video of him and his father walking toward the presidential residence.

But the Trump Organization executive’s caption set off a firestorm of negative reactions that put his deceased mother back in the spotlight.

Unsurprisingly, Don Jr’s comments opened the door for critics to remind him that the White House belongs to the people of the United States. Not his “parents,” as stated.

One person responded, “It’s not his house. It’s the people’s house, and he’s destroying it. Everything he touches dies.”

Another said, “That’s not your ‘parent’s’ house … he’s a temporary guest there f–k face.”

Don Jr. doubled down with a slick comment, referring to the White House as one of his billionaire father’s real estate properties.

In a separate tweet, he fixed it, “Sleepover at dad’s house… It never isn’t surreal to be able to witness this incredible slice of Americana. Just an absolute honor.”

He shared a video of them stepping off the plane together, sneaking in a quick pat on his dad’s back — a quiet attempt at affection, like he was hoping for even a small moment in return.

But Trump Sr. didn’t acknowledge it or give anything back. Instead, he kept moving, and seconds later pointed off in another direction, his attention already somewhere else.

Sleepover at dad’s house🤣 It never isn’t surreal to be able to witness this incredible slice of Americana. Just an absolute honor. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zVHTwhgukw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 4, 2026

Critics were still stuck on his choice of words, calling the White House his “parents” house, while pointing out the obvious mistake he missed.

One person said, “Who’s gonna tell him?”

“Your dad’s house in Mar-A-Largo. The White House is where EVERY president resides, made by the American people,” another X user in his replies.

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“Your mother wasn’t there. She’s buried at your Dad’s golf club,” pointed out a Threads user.

Another commenter said, “It’s the people’s house. And your mom is buried on your dad’s golf course. I hope this helps!”

The @POTUS and his son Don Jr arrive at the White House and then watched Marine One depart from the Rose Garden while the media took photos. pic.twitter.com/nzlPVhwe2a — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) May 4, 2026

He was previously married to Ivana from 1977 to 1992. In addition to Don Jr., the New York socialites share two other children: Ivanka Trump (born 1981) and Eric Trump (born 1984).

Ivana participated during Trump’s first term as president back in 2017. She passed away on July 14, 2022, at age 73, after falling down stairs at her Upper East Side home in Manhattan.

The family chose to lay her to rest at her ex-husband’s Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a decision that has never sat well with the public.

The Trump Organization owns and operates over a dozen golf courses around the world.

Yet, news that Ivana’s golden casket was entombed in a private plot on the Trump National property still shocked the public. Particularly because she was no longer married to Trump at the time, but also because some people questioned if the move was done strictly for property tax exemptions.

Trump recently poured more fuel on the speculation fire surrounding his actual feelings about his ex-wife and her ultimate resting place.

During a February Oval Office meeting, Donald Trump addressed Rep. Steve Womack following the death of his wife of 41 years.

“He had a good marriage,” Trump said, before adding, “A good marriage is better than a bad marriage, but it makes it a little bit tougher when something like that happens.”

His remarks had everyone on social media convinced of one thing: “Trump knows all about bad marriages. He is the clubhouse leader in that department. He buries them on his golf courses to save money! He is just totally unhinged.”

Trump faced widespread condemnation for what many people felt were callous remarks about Womack’s death, with online posters labeling the comments “bizarre,” especially in the wake of how Ivana passed.