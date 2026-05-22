‘Watch Out Cadet’: Trump’s Ego Takes Over as He Ruins Coast Guard Ceremony Then Singles Out a Man Young Enough to Be His Son for a Challenge

Donald Trump turned a celebratory occasion for future U.S. armed forces officers into a cringeworthy moment.

The MAGA frontman is known to make himself the center of attention when the cameras are on or off.

President Donald Trump’s cringeworthy comment bout good-looking men has viewers calling him creepy. (Photo credit: White House)

The president often voices his inner thoughts to the world, even when his opinions come at an inopportune time.

Trump, 79, traveled to New London, Connecticut, on May 20 to deliver the commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy’s graduation.

He previously spoke to a graduating class of guardsmen during his first term in 2017.

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This year’s speech featured an awkward interaction between the commander-in-chief and an Academy graduate.

Nearly two hours into the ceremony, Trump singled out one person whom he invited to join him onstage.

“At the top of your class with the highest score in both military and academic achievements is distinguished graduate, Matthew Lanzilada, 27

Where is he?” the president asked, staring out into the audience.

The attendees in Cadet Memorial Field gave a light round of applause before Trump continued, “Come here. Get up here.”

Trump after shaking hands with a cadet: "I hate good looking men" pic.twitter.com/z4bYQRH5yI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2026

He seemed to challenge Lanzilada when he said, “Come on. Get up. I want to see this guy.” A few seconds later, Lanzilada emerged from the crowd and shook hands with Trump.

The two exchanged inaudible small talk as the president patted the guardsmen’s right arm twice.

With his signature blond combover blowing in the wind, Trump then turned back toward the microphone and admitted, “I hate good-looking men.”

Videos of Trump at the Coast Guard Academy spread across social media, triggering responses from people who over his latest social faux pas.

“Jealousy is just one of his flaws on a very long list,” an X user wrote about Trump.

Yet another critic of the sitting president complained, “Always nice of Trump to ruin the moment for the service member.”

Another agreed, ” And he really does. He hates most everyone who is smarter, stronger, funnier, and better looking than he is.”

Furthermore, someone offered Lanzilada a warning that read, “Watch out, cadet. Trump has to tear down people that he thinks compete with him in some way.”

Trump’s open admission of not liking handsome men also led to one individual on X tweeting, “He always says that. He likes hanging out with ugly losers to make himself feel better about himself.”

Trump has developed a strange habit of turning public appearances into impromptu dominance contests with people half his age — and sometimes half his size.

Whether he is sizing up athletes, challenging children, or awkwardly singling out young military cadets, the president repeatedly finds ways to turn ceremonial moments into bizarre personal competitions.

The former reality television star has repeatedly confessed his apparent disdain for men he views as more attractive than him, specifically in front of service members.

Last October, a “USA” hat-wearing Trump appeared on the USS George Washington at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan.

He conceded, “I don’t like good-looking people. I never liked good-looking people, I’ll be honest with you. I’ve never admitted that before.”

Fast forward to February 2026, Trump put Paraguayan President Santiago Peña on the spot during a Board of Peace meeting in Washington, D.C.

“Young, handsome guy. It’s always nice to be young and handsome,” Trump said. “Doesn’t mean we have to like you. I don’t like young handsome men. Women, I like. Men, no, I don’t have any interest.”

Trump: Good looking guy. I don’t like good looking people. I don’t like good looking men at all. Believe me. pic.twitter.com/PAndtG4po9 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 11, 2026

Trump’s complaints about good-looking men have now become part of his repeated act.

A May celebration honored members of the Indiana University football team.

Trump welcomed the 2026 national champions to the White House before giving linebacker Isaiah Jones a backhanded compliment.

After acknowledging Jones in the room, Trump mentioned, “He’s a good-looking guy. I don’t like good-looking people. I don’t like good-looking men at all, believe me.”

Trump’s repeated fixation on younger, fitter men — from Coast Guard cadets to athletes and world leaders — continues fueling speculation that the president sees nearly every room as a competition he has to win.

With his 80th birthday approaching next month, critics believe the oldest person ever to be inaugurated president may be growing increasingly consumed with age and image, to prove he can still dominate the spotlight.