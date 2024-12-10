‘She’s a Glorified Escort’: Donald Trump Jr. Ditches Fiancée and Steps Out with Her Younger ‘Rival’ Months After His Shocking Entanglement was Exposed

Donald Trump Jr. is going public with his new love interest months after being accused of stepping out on his longtime fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. While it is unclear when the former GOP power couple broke up, one thing is for certain: the “Meme Wars General” is smitten by his younger eye candy.

The 46-year-old father of five was spotted gallivanting with his new arm candy, Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, in Palm Beach as she celebrated her 38th birthday on Dec. 9.

According to the Daily Mail, the duo was spotted dining at Buccan sandwich shop but spent even more time holed up in Anderson’s townhome nearly for days on end.

Onlookers allege that the happy couple were holding hands and joined by two others as they merrily strolled through the streets before leaving in Trump Jr.’s vehicle.

Donald Trump Jr. appears to confirm Kimberly Guilfoyle breakup rumors after being spotted with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson. (Photos by Mark Wilson/Getty Images; Bettina_Anderson/Instagram)

The two lovebirds were first spotted cozying up to each other in September when the publication revealed they had been caught kissing in public. At that time, the public was under the impression that the 1789 Capital partner and Guilfoyle, 56, were still together. The presumed exes began dating in 2018 — his first wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce that same year and finalized the separation in 2019 — and became engaged in 2022.

The former CNN correspondent has had close ties to the Trump family for years; notably, Guilfoyle’s rapport with Trump Jr. dates back to circa 2008. She was also a part of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, appearing at the Republican National Convention in 2020 and 2024, at several rallies, and even more recently, at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15.

Amid reports that her husband-to-be “blindsided” her by entertaining a new romance with Anderson, online critics said, “This says a lot about the type of wom[a]n she is – she knows Donald Trump Jr is in a relationship- even if he made the first move.”

Another quipped, “I knew he never would marry Kimberly: she’s too old for him and they’ve been dating for far too many years.” And a third remarked, “She’s a glorified escort and everybody in PB knows it.”

It seems that Don Jr. has ended his relationship with his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Him and his new boo Bettina Anderson out here living life.



However, with no sighting of the MAGA advocate around Trump Jr. in recent weeks, spectators have new perspectives on the demise of their relationship. One narrative read, “An engagement should only be long enough to plan the wedding. Any longer than that is a red flag. You’re either ready and willing or you’re not.”

A second commenter said, “Kimberly is razor sharp smart and fought hard for Trump to win. Sad, feels like a betrayal.”

Lastly, a third wrote, “Poor Kimberly looks old and dated compared to the almost 20 years younger rival who resembles the ex-wife.”

Before becoming known for her allegiance to President-elect Trump, Guilfoyle was a prosecutor in California. She was formerly married to Democratic politician Gavin Newsom, who has served as the state’s governor since 2019. They separated in 2005 and their divorce was finalized in 2006.