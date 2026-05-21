‘A Shame’: Brad Pitt Sparks Outrage Over Cozy Outing with Young Girlfriend, Whose Half His Age, After Skipping His Daughter’s Graduation and Refusing to Contact Her

Movie star Brad Pitt has seemingly been embroiled in a never-ending saga following his split with actress Angelina Jolie.

The former Hollywood couple went through an eight-year divorce following an alleged altercation on a private plane that resulted in Pitt seeking professional help.

Several of his children have dropped his last name over the years, fueling the estrangement. Yet Pitt continues presenting himself like a man deep in a midlife crisis, now building a new life with a woman far younger than his ex.

Brad Pitt is seen getting cozy with his much younger girlfriend after his daughter drops his name. Photo credit: Samir Hussein / WireImage

Pitt and Jolie share six children — Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, 19-year-old Shiloh, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

However, it’s the “F1” actor’s recent actions that currently have the internet ablaze.

Pitt began 33-year-old Ines de Ramon in 2022 and reportedly began living together at Pitt’s home by 2024.

The duo were seen holding hands at the Mercedes-AMG world premiere at Sixth Street Bridge in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

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Pitt wore a brown suit to the event while his young girlfriend sported a red strapless dress. Their arms were interlocked at the event, which arrived days after he skipped his kid’s graduation.

He was nowhere to be seen when his daughter, Zahara, graduated from Spelman College on Sunday.

Zahara has reportedly been estranged from Pitt since the split with her mom, who was present at her graduation.

Jolie has witnessed several public moves of Zahara distancing herself from her dad. In 2023, she attended her daughter’s induction into the historically Black Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, where Zahara notably introduced herself as “Zahara Jolie.”

According to TMZ, not only was Pitt absent from his daughter’s college graduation, but he also failed to contact her before the ceremony.

Zahara’s siblings, Pax and Knox, also attended the graduation. However, Maddox, Shiloh, and Vivienne were unable to make it for her big day, though it’s unclear why.

Fans reacted to Pitt missing his daughter’s graduation on social media, and it did not go well for the “Killing Them Softly” star.

“Bad on you Brad,” wrote one fan. “Take the high road, regardless of what the child is doing. Reach out or at least try.”

Another said, “IF he was a good dad, the kids would talk to him. He is an immature little man, just like Tom [Cruise].”

Critics would not let up as Pitt was blasted for appearing to be a deadbeat and missing big moments in his kids’ lives after the divorce.

“So Brad Pitt is seemingly a deadbeat father who didn’t even reach out or attend his daughter’s college graduation. Why isn’t mass/major media not calling him out for this?” added another fan.

Shifting blame toward Zahara’s mother, one person added, “It is a shame that Angelina destroyed her children’s relationship with their father.”

Naysayers also targeted Pitt and his age gap relationship, , “She’s half his age. Disgrace.”

Another said, “I love how blind women are just because he used to be good looking.”

Brad Pitt was all smiles on a date night with GF Ines de Ramon, after a public diss from estranged daughter Zahara Jolie. pic.twitter.com/ufizHzo9Aj — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 20, 2026

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie also removed Pitt from her name and filed to legally drop it back in 2024 when she turned 18. Maddox and Vivienne also reportedly dropped their father’s last name.

A source reportedly said of Pitt missing his daughter’s graduation, “Nothing prevented him from showing up for her, … or ever visiting her.”

Pitt and Jolie are currently embroiled in a lawsuit over their winery, Château Miraval, in Correns, France. The “F1” star is suing the “Maria” actress because she sold her half of the property without his permission for a whopping $67 million to a Russian oligarch. However, Jolie argues that she didn’t need Pitt’s permission, and a trial is currently set for early 2027.