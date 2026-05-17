‘What Common Decency Looks Like’: George W. Bush’s Shocking Michelle Obama Confession Reveals the Real Reason He Won’t Publicly Attack Barack

Former President George W. Bush’s long-running lovefest with Michelle Obama has become one of politics’ most unexpected friendships.

Their bond — famously sparked by shared candy and whispered jokes at Sen. John McCain’s 2018 funeral — has often been viewed as proof that people with deeply different political views can still genuinely enjoy each other’s company.

But as warm as their relationship appears publicly, Bush has admitted there are certain lines he refuses to cross.

George W. Bush revealed that publicly attacking Barack Obama is one boundary he refuses to cross because he believes it could ruin his famously close friendship with Michelle Obama. (Photos: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images; @barackobama/Instagram)



The resurfaced moment comes from Bush on NBC’s “Today” show with Hoda Kotb, a woman who adores him whenever he sees her.

During the conversation, Kotb pointed out that Bush has largely avoided publicly criticizing the presidents who came after him — including Barack Obama.

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“I feel like you made it a point not to criticize your predecessors,” Kotb said.

“That’s true,” Bush replied before revealing the surprisingly personal reason why he tries to stay out of the mud.

While admitting there were moments when he felt tempted to push back publicly after leaving office, Bush explained that he ultimately decided against it because he no longer wanted to participate in political warfare.

Then came the line that immediately reignited social media chatter years later.

“If I did, Michelle Obama would not be my friend,” Bush joked.

The 2021 clip has resurfaced at a time when Americans remain deeply divided politically, and many viewers quickly interpreted Bush’s comments as a subtle contrast to today’s political climate.

“Well folks, that is what common decency looks like,” one Threads user wrote.

“Sad the current president cannot figure out that bad mouthing Obama and Biden turns off Bush and Clinton. George H W Bush ensured a dignified a transition of power and did not spend the rest of his dying days whining. Ford didn’t whine after Carter beat him and Jimmy Carter did not bad mouth Reagan,” about his position.

Others, however, felt Bush should speak out more forcefully. “But he DOES need to speak out. Right now it just looks like he doesn’t care,” another commenter wrote.

“How was she friends with him? He started the Iraq war,” one asked.

On YouTube, a few weigh in with mixed comments, “He always loved chocolate Condi’s jealous,” as another added, “Politicians don’t have friendships, they have interests.”

Bush and Michelle Obama’s connection has repeatedly gone viral, as the two seem like kids together — hugging, laughing, sharing candy, and appearing genuinely happy to see each other at official events.

The 43rd president later explained the “Altoid” story during an April 2026 appearance on “Today” alongside his daughter, Jenna Bush Hager.

“I get a little antsy,” he admitted, explaining that he had been teasing Michelle during the ceremony before slipping her the mint. He had no idea the interaction had gone viral until Jenna told him afterward that he was “trending.”

“I didn’t know what trending meant,” Bush admitted with a laugh.

He believes he knows why the public became so attached to the friendship. “It turns out the country is starved to see a white center-right Republican and an African American center-left Democrat having fun and being able to converse, not as political figures but as citizens,” he said.

The friendship actually dates back years. The pair were photographed holding hands during a memorial service for police officers in Dallas in 2016, and Michelle later surprised many observers by warmly hugging Bush at the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

In November 2025, Michelle appeared on “Today with Jenna & Friends,” where Jenna teased her father about his apparent “crush.”

“There is no more beloved relationship than Obama’s friendship with my father,” Jenna said, holding up a photo of the two hugging. Michelle laughed before admitting Bush has a unique ability to keep her entertained. “He keeps me entertained when we’re seated together,” she said. “I just want to hug him up.”

Jenna also revealed that her father frequently asks about Michelle whenever he sees Barack Obama. “My dad was like, ‘How’s my girlfriend?'” she recalled Bush joking to the former president.

The friendship drew even more attention when divorce rumors surrounding Barack and Michelle spread online throughout 2025. Jenna recalled phoning her father about the speculation — and Dub quickly shut it down: “That isn’t true. I know them and it isn’t true.”

His fierce defense only deepened public fascination, and speaks to why he won’t badmouth Barack either. He likes the Obamas — for real.

In an era dominated by political feuds and online attacks, their bond remains a rare example of two people choosing humor, warmth, and humanity over division.