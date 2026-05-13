‘Is He Kidding?’: Trump Savagely Drags Michelle Obama Into His Vicious Feud With Barack— And Critics Say There Is No Coming Back From This

President Donald Trump just took his long-standing feud with former President Barack Obama to another level.

After being accused of causing a firestorm in someone else’s marriage, Trump returned to his mudslinging directed at Obama and a former first lady.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are still getting dragged by President Donald Trump. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images; by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In a recent The New Yorker interview, Barack admitted Trump’s leadership pulled him back into politics more than he wanted after leaving office in 2012.

He said the extra campaigning and public appearances have created “genuine tension” at home, as Michelle Obama wants him spending more time with family instead.

It seems the idea of someone wanting to be close to their loved one ruffles Trump’s feathers.

He hopped on Truth Social on May 12 to share an online creators’ highly edited clip of Michelle, 62, talking about raising her and Barack’s two daughters in the White House.

The 76-second video also featured Vice President JD Vance addressing his current living experience.

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Michelle is seen speaking about how “expensive” and “dangerous” it was raising Malia Obama (born July 4, 1998) and Natasha “Sasha” Obama (born June 10, 2001) in the Executive Mansion.

“Much is not covered,” said Michelle during a 2025 interview on ‘The Diary of a CEO.”

In contrast, the interview clips of Vance, 41, and Megyn Kelly were focused on his more positive outlook on being part of the country’s second family.

Vance said it’s great “most of our meals are prepared for us. So we don’t have to worry much about cooking.” He added, “There are sacriifices that go along with this life.”

“My attitude towards kids,” Vance began before Michelle’s edit cut in, “They’re a hassle. They mess you up.

“What the hell have we got ourselves into. No more kids, VP chimed in again. “Then we had a second and a third and well what’s one more.”

Trump uploading that specific montage with those conflicting quotes from his second-in-command and his rival’s spouse was clearly meant to portray Michelle as elitist and unappreciative, while Vance was presented as virtuous and grateful.

The MAGA frontman seemingly using the former first lady as another way to get back at his presidential predecessor did not go unnoticed by his hardened critics on the internet.

“Is he kidding? Put Vance up with idiot Trump so he can be shamed by his own VP,” said one person.

Some social media users even threw Trump’s scandalous past back in his face.

“Michelle Obama raised two daughters under constant attack. Trump paid a porn star $130,000 while his wife was home with their newborn,” read one tweet, referring to the Stormy Daniels scandal.

In May 2024, Donald Trump was found guilty in a New York criminal case tied to falsified business records. The case centered on claims he paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 in 2016 to stay quiet about an alleged 2006 affair shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to Barron Trump.

One person asked, “Has Barron ever visited the White House? He lives with his mother in NYC.”

Despite the speculation surrounding Barron’s apparent distant relationship with his father, someone in the replies pointed out, “Actually, last I heard he transferred to [the] DC campus and is living in [White House] again.”

Reports began circulating in September 2025 that Barron moved back to the nation’s capital to attend New York University from a remote location for his sophomore year at the institution’s Master of Business Administration program.

Melania and Barron were not the only Trump family members to become collateral damage. One individual on X offered, “Trump attacks parents worried about their kids because he DGAF about any of his spawn. Especially Tiffany.”

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) November 6, 2024

Before marrying Melania Trump in 2005, Donald Trump was married to Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999. They share one daughter, Tiffany Trump.

Trump was previously married to the late Ivana Trump, the mother of Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

In defense of Obama, one person on X questioned the president’s own parenting by writing, “Because Donald Trump has raised such prize-winning children?”

“Donald Trump has two trials, an Epstein file, and a porn star settlement. Michelle Obama has two daughters she raised in a fishbowl with grace and said so out loud. He came after her for that. Son, you cannot make this man look worse than he makes himself,” declared a Trump detractor.

For his part, Obama is known to take swipes at his White House successor as well.

The 44th president called out Trump for directing the Department of Justice to prosecute his political opponents, suggesting acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is running the DOJ like a mafi don’s consigliere.

The fact that Obama made those remarks on the May 5 edition of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a program hosted by another one of Trump’s other longtime adversaries, surely riled the president up even more.

Trump fired back at Obama in several late-night Truth Social posts over the past week, including a repost that demanded the former president be arrested, charged, and incarcerated for treason and seditious conspiracy.