‘Oh My’: Barack Obama Drops a Bombshell, Admits Trump Has Wrecked His Marriage — and Michelle Has Had Enough

Former President Barack Obama is sharing a surprise that nobody saw coming, and it has the internet working overtime.

Since leaving the White House back in 2017, Obama created the Obama Foundation, an organization that mentors young leaders, and its headquarters are in Chicago at the newly built Barack Obama Presidential Center, which opens on Juneteenth.

On the surface, Barack and Michelle Obama have the perfect post-presidential life, one that Trump has grown jealous of.

(Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

However, now the antics of President Donald Trump have gone from impacting Obama’s political life to causing a wedge in his marriage with Michelle.

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Trump’s antics have spilled into Barack Obama’s personal life, creating tension with Michelle Obama.

In a New Yorker interview, Obama said the presidency comes with a lasting loss of anonymity — “you don’t get it back.”

He also admitted that Trump’s leadership has pulled him back into politics “more than I would have preferred,” despite Michelle’s concerns.

Obama still campaigns, hosts fundraisers, and records ads. It’s more than he planned after leaving office, and his wife isn’t happy about it.

“She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives,” said Obama. “It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her.”

“I’m more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way,” Obama added of the public still wanting him involved in politics.

After the news made the rounds on social media, folks weighed in, and the opinions were mixed. One fan noted on X that former first lady Obama should understand what she sacrificed as the first Black family.

“Michelle has sacrificed and been through a lot for the sake of his career in politics but she also knew what she signed up for. Everyone should be worried about Trump.”

One Facebook user , “Sounds like many wives. My wife has threatened to leave me just for talking about politics anymore.”

Another user recalled when Obama had to show his birth certificate to the public after Trump claimed he wasn’t born in Hawaii to put an end to the rumors. “Having President Obama show his papers to Trump was the last straw for FLOTUS44.”

However, naysayers believe Obama’s admission is the setup for bigger news to come.

“His way of saying they’re getting a divorce……,” wrote one person on Facebook. Another said, “Somebody’s worried about SOMETHING.”

Obama also spoke on the racist rhetoric Trump spews regularly about him. Trump shared a post on Truth Social that depicted the Obamas as apes last February. The first Black president said he’s easily “offended” when attacks involve his family.

That personal line of defense carried into another conversation about a third term. On Brian Tyler Cohen’s “No Lie” podcast, Obama said if he ran again, he would become a single man.

During the wide-ranging interview, Obama turned a simple question about a comeback into a reality check. He made it clear there’s no path back to office, then leaned into a personal truth about life at home.

.@BarackObama: "I'm term limited out. And by the way, I believe in the Constitution. And also I believe in my marriage and Michelle would divorce me even if I could run again." pic.twitter.com/9kTXlWLw8W — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 14, 2026

“I’m not a politician anymore and I can’t be,” he said. “I believe in the Constitution,” a remark many read as a quiet swipe at Donald Trump and ongoing third-term chatter.

Then came the moment that stuck. Obama added, “And I also believe in my marriage — Michelle would divorce me if I could run again.” He delivered it with a laugh that quickly set social media off, as some wonder if there’s more behind it.

The Obama Presidential Center is also Obama’s legacy, and it features a world-class museum, a library, and even a basketball court. The center will open to the public on June 19, and a dedication ceremony will be held on June 18.