‘You’ve Said It All’: George W. Bush Doubles Down on Michelle Obama ‘Girlfriend’ Comment — Then Makes a Confession That Has People Talking

George W. Bush has something that Donald Trump can only dream of — friends on the other side of the aisle. While the current president has often framed politics as combat, Bush has maintained relationships with those who get under Trump’s skin, even with figures far outside government.

Now the public is getting a closer look at one of Bush’s most talked-about pals, who has never held office, after doubling down on recent comments.

George W. Bush comes clean about his rare friendship with Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama. (Photos by Perry Knotts/Getty Images; @michelleobama/Instagram)

‘George Is Going to Come for Anyone Talking About Michelle’: George W. Bush’s Daughter Says Dad Lost It When Asked About Michelle and Barack Obama

“Today” show host Jenna Bush sat down with her father and past presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton as part of a series of exclusive interviews honoring America’s upcoming 250th birthday in July.

Her chat with Bush addressed his playful relationship with the wife of his political successor, Michelle Obama. Photographers caught Michelle and the former president sharing candy and giggles at John McCain’s 2018 state funeral.

Bush says the moment that made Laura Bush and Barack smile was never meant to go viral. In fact, the story behind it reveals more about the unsuspecting pals than anyone ever imagined.

“I get a little antsy, as I’m sure you know, and I was sitting next to Michelle — that’s who I sit next to at funerals,” he told Jenna. “And I was kind of teasing her and stuff, and I slipped her an Altoid.” He clarified it was “not as a joke, but I thought she might want one.”

He learned the brief interaction had become a viral hit while leaving the ceremony. It was Jenna who told him, “‘You’re trending.’” The 79-year-old confessed, “I didn’t know what trending meant,” with a chuckle.

George W. Bush is freshening up the story on that viral moment with Michelle Obama and it’s just as wholesome as it looked.



🎥: NBC pic.twitter.com/Yq7AquGirv — TMZ (@TMZ) April 21, 2026

“It turns out the country is starved to see a white center-right Republican and an African American center-left Democrat having fun and being able to converse, not as political figures but as citizens,” Bush added. “And I intend to continue and try to do that.”

The anecdote reminded many of the decency some say defined the Oval Office before Trump’s two presidencies.

One person wrote, “This is how both political parties should behave despite their differences. This MAGA GOP is not the Republican Party of years ago. Trump has become so evil in pinning both sides against one another. Even today he’s blame the Democratic Party for everything.”

Other politically charged takeaways include remarks like “If we were starving then, we’re famished now.” Another said, “Trump is such a scumbag he makes people think W was normal.”

Others, however, leaned into jovial commentary about Bush’s and Michelle’s dynamic. It was obvious to many that “He love him some Chelle” and vice versa. Stuck on his kind words about her, two others said, “You’ve said it all,” and “Omg I love them.”

Montage of Obama, Bush moments. Check out the Bushes official portraits ceremony. Susie Wiles is sitting next to Clinton. 😂 https://t.co/YdGrwyBlxW — Kelli Bruer (@KelliBruer) April 19, 2026

The chummy duo has been making headlines for embraces and moments of stolen laughter since Barack’s Inauguration Day in 2009. In 2016, they held hands during a police officer memorial; that same year, they shocked people when Michelle stood behind Bush and gently hugged him at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Their spirited interactions included sharing a candy, yet again, at the 2018 funeral for George H.W. Bush. No wonder commenters said, “U know they be gossiping on the phone,” and “Barack’s secret competition W all smooth around Michelle.”

Jokes aside, a fan noted that the friendship gleams with mutual respect. They stated, “She acts like she loves George Jr. he acts the same about her, like he’d protect her from harm. I love to see them together.”

🚨🚨 NEW: Barack & Michelle Obama address divorce rumors



Michelle: "It's my husband, y'all."



Barack: "She took me back! … It was touch and go for a while."



Craig Robinson: "It's so nice to have you both in the same room together."



Michelle: "I know, because when we aren't,… pic.twitter.com/GGQyTcmS15 — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) July 17, 2025

Jenna once revealed to Michelle that Bush jokingly asked Barack, “‘How’s my girlfriend?'” The wisecrack got a laugh out of the author of “Becoming,” who also gushed about their fun times at public events. Jenna also revealed her father grew angry over rumors claiming the Obamas were splitting up.

When confronted with the claims, he told his daughter, “‘That isn’t true. I know them and it isn’t true.'”

The Obamas also swatted at the speculation that trailed the couple most of 2025. This October will mark their 34th wedding anniversary.