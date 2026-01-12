‘This Guy Is Nuts!’: Trump Pulls Bizarre Move Mid-Presser, Admits It’s Weird, Does It Anyway — and Viewers Spot the Split-Second Look Rubio Gives Vance That Steals the Scene

President Donald Trump shifted the tone of a high-stakes White House meeting in a way that left the room watching instead of listening.

In the middle of a serious sit-down Friday afternoon with some of the nation’s most powerful oil executives, Trump abruptly stood up, walked toward a window, and began talking about the construction of his massive new White House ballroom. And the room’s reaction said it all.

US President Donald Trump (L) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio look on during a meeting with US oil company executives in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 9, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

“Today, I’m delighted to welcome almost two dozen of the biggest and most respected oil and gas executives in the world to the White House,” Trump said at the start of the meeting. “It’s an honor to be with them. We have many others that were not able to get in. I said, ‘If we had a ballroom, we’d have over a thousand people.’”

Trump then drifted from the topic of energy executives to the size of the industry — and then to the ballroom itself.

“I never knew you had that many people in your industry. But here we are. And if you’re, in fact, if you look, come to think of it. Well, I gotta look at this myself,” Trump said, standing up from his seat and heading toward the window.

“Wow. What a, what a view. This is the door to the ballroom,” he continued, peering outside at the construction site.

Trump even acknowledged the awkwardness of the moment.

He remarked that it was an “unusual time to look,” a comment that drew chuckles from those in the room — but didn’t let that stop from him from proceeding with the awkward moment.

Vice President J.D. Vance, positioned to Trump’s right, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seated to his left, exchanged glances as the president continued talking about the ballroom’s progress. At one point, Rubio noticeably raised his eyebrows while Vance looked back at him, a silent reaction that viewers quickly seized on.

“Look at Rubio and Vance look at each other like ‘this guy is nuts,’ while Rubio winks to confirm,” one Threads user wrote.

Another asked bluntly, “Why is he getting up and looking out the door during a meeting??!! Is this real? I don’t understand why the business executives are not alarmed! What the heck!!”

“All these clowns chuckling while sitting and watching a senile old man ramble nonsense,” one commenter wrote.

“He has the attention span and the intellect of a 3-year-old. Such an embarrassment,” another added.

And while Rubio’s reaction seemed approproriate, Vance received backlash for his awkward chuckle.

One viewer observed, “Look at JD’s body language vs Marco’s. The way he grins up at him like a schoolboy with a crush and then scoots closer as Trump sits back down. While Rubio awkwardly chugs water to alleviate his cottonmouth, looking like a deer in headlights. Fascinating”

The Jan. 9 meeting was supposed to focus on energy policy and the administration’s relationship with major oil producers. Trump was hosting nearly two dozen executives from companies including Chevron, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips in the White House’s East Room to discuss investment plans and the U.S. operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on drug-trafficking charges.

But the ballroom has become a recurring obsession for Trump in recent weeks. During a Dec. 29 joint appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, Trump launched into an extended rant about the project, offering bizarre new details about its supposed security features.

“It’s got all bulletproof glass. It’s got all drone — they call it drone-free roof. Drones won’t touch it,” Trump said at the time.

“Now it’s, it’s bigger than I told you. I, it’s, you know, after realizing we’re going to do the inauguration in that building,” Trump added, making another revelation and letting slip a phrase that immediately sparked speculation and concern online.

“Whose inauguration is he planning???” Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko asked.

“Trump’s plan is never to leave power – as long as Republicans, SCOTUS, and many Americans enable him. Dictators only need a very small percentage of support. Take it from a survivor of two dictatorships,” journalist Daniel Morcate warned on X.

Trump has repeatedly claimed the ballroom is a long-overdue addition that “the country has wanted for 150 years,” even as critics point out that the East Wing was demolished in October without the legally required permits from governing agencies.

The cost of the project has also ballooned dramatically. When Trump first announced the ballroom last spring, he said it would cost $200 million and be paid for by MAGA donors. By October, the estimate rose to $300 million. Earlier this month, it doubled again to $400 million.

There won’t be a White House when Trump is finished. It’ll be Mar-a-Lago North.



Now Trump’s planning to add a second story to the West Wing to “restore symmetry” after his oversized ballroom is done.



“How does the price of the ballroom keep increasing yet remains under budget?” one social media user asked. “It was originally under $200 million. Then $250 million. Then $300 million. Now it’s estimated to be in excess of $400 million?”

Yet Trump continues to insist the project is both “under budget” and “ahead of schedule.”

“We’re ahead of schedule in the ballroom and under budget,” he said Friday. “It’s going to be … I don’t think there will be anything like it in the world, actually. … This is, as you know, our biggest room, which would seat 100 for dinner, maybe, if you’re lucky, if you’re … nice and tight.