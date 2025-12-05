‘I Could Puke’: Trump’s Holiday Brag Explodes as the Internet Asks If the White House Even Knows What That Phrase Really Means

President Donald Trump latest holiday-themed social media post has critics squinting, scrolling back, and wondering why the White House chose that particular message to blast out to millions.

On Dec. 3, the official White House accounts on X and Instagram shared an illustration of Trump, 79, wearing a Santa Claus hat while standing in front of the snow-covered executive mansion.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 03: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after announcing changes to the country’s fuel economy standards in the Oval Office at the White House on December 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Joined by executives from major automobile makers, Trump announced weaker fuel efficiency standards as part of his agenda to lower the price of gasoline-powered cars and dismantle former President Joe Biden’s policies that promoted electric vehicles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘I Thought That Was Her Skin’: Pic of Melania and Trump Sends Viewers Into a Frenzy After Her Nighttime Look Has People Asking If She Forgot Her Pants

The New York City-bred politician is depicted giving his signature thumbs-up in the cartoon. The words “DADDY’S HOME!” were written over the image. Plus, the post’s caption reads, “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!”

While the White House was trying to spread Christmas cheer by hero-worshipping Trump, who has seen his popularity plummet with the American public since his second inauguration in January, the “DADDY’S HOME” message was met with ridicule and condemnation.

“This is so embarrassing,” one person on Instagram wrote in the comment section of the verified White House page. A second user added, “Imagine idolizing a president and calling him ‘daddy’ [I] have a father already, thanks.”

“Creepiest message ever,” expressed another poster on the app. Additionally, one commenter wrote, “I wish I could unsee this.” Similarly, someone else emphatically declared, “This is MAXIMUM level cringe.”

Others said the wording gave off an unexpectedly suggestive vibe, sparking a wave of comments from viewers who wonder why the White House would choose wording that could be interpreted in so many uncomfortable ways.

“I could puke.”

“He loved being called Daddy on the Island.”

“Wrong audience.”

“THIS ADMINISTRATION IS A JOKE.”

In contrast, Trump supporters were speaking out as well. One MAGA devotee proclaimed, “Best president ever.” However, that comment got direct pushback when a Trump hater replied, “Get your head examined.”

The current administration’s obsession with calling Trump “daddy” has been incorporated into the Republican leader’s personal branding after he won the 2024 presidential election against Democratic candidate, former vice president Kamala Harris.

In June, the White House used R&B singer Usher’s “Daddy’s Home” single as the soundtrack for a video featuring images of Trump at the NATO summit in The Hague. Unsurprisingly, the audio was eventually removed from X. Usher endorsed Harris in last year’s campaign.

A couple of well-known Trump backers embraced the “daddy” moniker back in January, just days after the ex-host of “The Apprentice” reality television show recited the oath of office for the presidency.

Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald linked up with American comedian Roseanne Barr to release their own version of a “Daddy’s Home” song on Jan. 17, which garnered mixed reactions at the time. The collaboration’s music video has amassed more than 7 million views on YouTube since its premiere.

🎶 Daddy’s home… Hey, hey, hey, Daddy.



President Donald J. Trump attended the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/asJb5FD2Ii — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 26, 2025

As far as the Trump household celebrating the holidays at the White House, first lady Melania Trump revealing her “Home Is Where the Heart Is” decorations led to Democrats resurfacing her past feelings about having to put up a Christmas tree and ornaments around this time of the year.

Melania, 55, was caught on tape in 2018, during the first Trump term, telling a then-adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, “Who gives a f–k about Christmas stuff and decoration?” Wolkoff leaked the audio in 2020.

Following the mini-scandal that painted Trump’s third wife as a Scrooge, Melania insisted that Christmas is an “important time” for her and her family. She also slammed Wolkoff for supposedly being “self-serving” and “untrustworthy.”

Melania joined Trump in lighting the National Christmas Tree on Thursday night in Washington, D.C. The ceremony took place on the Ellipse, which is located south of the White House. The Beach Boys and other music acts performed at the event.

Trump counted down from five to zero for Melania to push the button that turned on the 80,000 LED lights adorning the 35-foot spruce that was found in the mountains of Highland County, Virginia.