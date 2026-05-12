‘KNEW This Was Coming’: Trump’s Complaint About Agents Rushing Vance to Safety First Gets Stranger When He Opens His Mouth to Ask One Bizarre Question

President Donald Trump, 79, did care at first. But now he’s letting the world know exactly how he feels about the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Secret Service rushed to get Trump out of a ballroom at the Washington Hilton on April 26, after what his team is calling a third assassination attempt.

Agents were forced to shut down the occasion after an alleged gunman broke past a security checkpoint.

President Donald Trump has resentment over Vice President JD Vance being evacuated before him during a shooting incident. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Vice President JD Vance, 41, attended the annual fundraiser, where shots were reportedly fired in a separate area from the WHCD.

Secret Service agents rushed in and first snatched Vance by his shoulders to safety. Yet, Trump was still left on the dais when Vance was removed from the room.

The vice president was completely off the stage when the Secret Service surrounded Trump before he collapsed on the ground.

Meanwhile, first lady Melania Trump, who was seated beside her husband, had to crawl to find safety.

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The vice president seemingly being prioritized over the president raised eyebrows among viewers watching online.

More than two weeks later, Trump is bothered. He seemed bitter and jealous that Vance was taken out first while he was left staring at the chaos.

During a speech from the White House Rose Garden on May 11 to honor Police Week, he addressed the WHCD shooting.

WATCH: Trump seen falling over as he runs for safety after shots fired at WHCD pic.twitter.com/1ZYu86YhCS — DannyKPolitics (@DannyKPolitics) April 26, 2026

“I want to thank, also, a friend of mine, Secret Service Director Sean Curran. I see you back there, Sean. Thank you very much,” Trump stated. “And I thought you did a great job two weeks ago. You know why? Because I’m here, OK? We consider being here a success.”

He also praised the Secret Service’s professionalism before turning his attention to how the WCHD played out. “I saw them take JD by the shoulders and lift him up like he was a little boy.”

Trump then fixed his mouth to say, “I said, ‘How come they didn’t lift me up so fast?’”

Trump on Secret Service: I saw them take JD Vance by the shoulders and lift him up like he was a little boy. How come they did not lift me up so fast? pic.twitter.com/p5VY70T1M2 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2026

Trump’s lighthearted shot at the Secret Service not being as quick to get him to safety scored laughs from the Rose Garden audience.

However, the internet’s reaction was more scathing over his admission for the perception that Vance was given preferential treatment over him in that potentially life-threatening situation.

“Oh, I KNEW this was coming,” wrote one person on X in response to the clip.

A second person tweeted, “I knew he was pissed about that. They forcefully took JD first. They waited 3 to 5 business days for lard a—which they couldn’t lift, so they ushered him forward, which is why his lard a– fell.”

Some people took a comedic route when responding to Trump’s public admission about the WCHD shooting. One person posted, “Dude, look at yourself. You tripped over your own clown feet. It took all of them to get you back up.”

A similar tweet read, “[Because] you faceplanted, sir.” A like-minded individual sarcastically wondered, “Maybe because you fell on your face and it took several agents to pick you back up?”

“Trump is still bitter that he fell on his face,” one commenter concluded.

Extended interview: @NorahODonnell sat down with President Trump to discuss the moment he was rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Dinner after a gunman charged a security checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/NQp5FmG52J — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 27, 2026

According to Trump, he did not fall while fleeing the Washington Hilton. In an interview with “60 Minutes” correspondent Norah O’Donnell, the president insisted that Secret Service agents ordered him to go down on the floor as he was walking away.

But that unexpected drop surely told a different story.

Vance also wanted to give off an air of toughness following the chaos at this year’s WCHD.

The former Ohio senator spoke with Fox News host Will Cain later that night. He stated that his pregnant wife, Usha Vance, was more rattled than he was about the disturbance at the hotel, even though she was at home during the dinner.

“Honestly, it was tougher for my wife, who was at home with the kids and started hearing things through text messages and social media, than it was for me,” Vance said. “I really didn’t know what was going on.”

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was arrested at the scene of the WHCD incident and faces multiple federal charges. Allen pleaded not guilty to all four counts, including attempting to assassinate the President of the United States.