‘Shut That Down Quick’: Ice-T Forced to Clear Up ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Firestorm After Backlash Over Claims His Role Was Cut for a White Actress’ Return

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Ice-T took to social media to set the record straight about why he has less screen time this season.

Since 2000, the rapper-turned-actor played Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on the long-running NBC drama, but his role was significantly cut down in season 27. After sharing his perspective, which landed like an unfiltered admission, the show was hit with a level of backlash few seemed to anticipate.

Ice-T responds after “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” receives backlash over his comments about less screen time. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

TMZ caught up with the “Colors” rapper in November, where he explained why he’d only been in four of eight episodes so far this season. Ice-T claimed that the producers wanted to bring back actress Kelli Giddish full-time as Detective Amanda Rollins.

Rollins was written off the show in season 24, and the recording artist said it came down to “just basically business.” He said, “They brought Kelli back, and at the end of the day, they couldn’t keep both of us on both times, you know, as far as budget-wise. … Everybody wanted Kelli back.”

Ice-T Explains Why His SVU Screen Time Dropped — Budget Made Room for Kelli Giddish 😅 pic.twitter.com/GG6bAwnPeb — Nova Dreams (@DreamsNova) November 25, 2025

Fans instantly began criticizing the show for cutting down the role, with some accusing producers of “trying to run him out of there,” despite being one of the longest-running male actors on “SVU” compared to the series’ longest-running female actor, Mariska Hargitay, who plays detective Olivia Benson. Those actors have been in over 600 episodes and counting.

On Nov. 30, Ice-T took to Instagram and X to explain his comments and defend his co-star’s return to the show after causing mayhem online.

“It’s crazy how people can spin anything into Drama,” he wrote. “For the record Kelli had nothing to do with it… That’s my girl… The decision was made higher up. I have Zero problem with it. Thanks for all the support but ICE is fine!”

Fans reacted to the recording artist’s clarifying his stance, but some still thought “Law & Order” was out of order by cutting the role nonetheless.

“I’m sorry man, that’s unfair TBH,” replied one fan. “I’m sure if there is no money shortage nowwhere in the world of Dick Wolf lol,” noted another.

One fan replied that they wanted to see more of Ice-T and had been wondering why he wasn’t in more episodes. “Well, I don’t like it. I was wondering why I wasn’t seeing you that much this season.”

A third asked, “How does a show that’s been running for that many years and still running, can’t afford both of them? This is wild.”

Though fans are stil happy with less of Fin’s stoic, no-nonsense, and street-smart demeanor, many were happy he offered clarity around what seems to be a misunderstanding about his initial comments.

“Thanks for clarifying. Can’t wait until you’re back,” wrote one person, while another said, “Shut that down quick, cuz.”

Other fans complimented Ice-T for defending Giddish, and one wrote, “You speaking out and setting the record straight while supporting her is EVERYTHING.

The 67-year-old actor declared that he was “not leaving the show,” and that he was fine with less screen time so he could work on other things.

“I’m a hustler,” he told the outlet. “You give me some free time, I find a free dime, you understand what I’m sayin’?”

Ice-T added that he wasn’t going to say “anything negative about this show. They have taken care of me for so long. I’m trying to get to season 28.”

