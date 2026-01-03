‘This Man Has Never Played About His Wife’: Ice-T Hits Back After Wife Coco’s Skintight Dress In Steamy Photo Has Fans Saying She Looks Unreal

Ice-T dropped visuals so extreme they immediately blurred the line between reality and illusion. The rapper appeared alongside his wife, former model Coco Austin, in images to celebrate their anniversary and spotlight her gravity-defying curves in a way that feels almost otherworldly.

The image had fans debating whether they were AI or heavily edited and Ice-T’s explanation did nothing to quite the speculation.

Ice-T stands up to critics, claiming his wife Coco Austin looks unreal in a skintight dress. (Photo: coco/Instargam)

‘Haters Gone Hate’: Ice-T Shares Cheeky Post of His Wife Coco’s Backside Following Backlash Over Their Parenting

In the holiday post, the rapper-turned-actor sat smiling on a stool in an all-black look while his wife posed confidently near his lap with one leg up, a positioning that put her curves front and center.

Coco was captured in yet another long-sleeved multi-colored curve-hugging dress that she paired with gold heels, a signature style in her wardrobe.

In the caption, Ice-T wrote, “Happy New Year! To everyone on Earth. Coco and my 25th Silver Anniversary. We wish you ALL Happiness, Peace and Prosperity #2026.”

One social media user on X, who doesn’t seem to be familiar with Austin, wrote, “Is this AI? happy new year anyhoo.”

The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor quoted the response and wrote back, “lol… Nope that’s Coco… She’s pre Ai. lol.”

Artificial intelligence is an advanced technology that has several capabilities, including generating transformed videos and pictures of people. AI’s widespread adoption has led to increasingly widespread uncertainty about what’s real on social media.

Screenshots of the exchange made their way to Instagram, where other online users had more reactions.

lol… Nope that’s Coco… She’s pre Ai. lol https://t.co/YNjGEX9qsh — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 1, 2026

Another wrote, “It’s not AI it’s Dr,” hinting that Coco has some cosmetic enhancements.

Someone else who felt everything in the photo wasn’t all the way real typed, “The image has definitely had some ‘help.’”

A fourth person who also believed Austin went under the knife said, “People curious cuz everything on her is fake (plastic).”

Ice-T shared the same photo on his personal Instagram page, where fans shared more congratulatory messages about the couple’s 25th anniversary. But they were still intrigued by Coco’s curves. “Not sure how she stands upright,” wrote one fan.

Another said, “This man has never played bout his wife! Loves him some CoCo! Always have.”

The former magazine model has previously acknowledged that her signature curves aren’t entirely natural, revealing that she had breast augmentation surgery when she was about 18 years old. During a 2014 interview on “Ear Candy Mornings,” Coco emphasized that the procedure was the only surgical enhancement she has ever had.

She insisted she never had any work on other parts of her body. During a separate interview on “The Real” daytime talk show in 2013, Coco rebutted the rumor that she had butt implants by letting several of the hosts, which included Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry and Tamar Braxton, grab a handful.

A few of the ladies reported that Austin’s cheeks felt soft, with Bailon yelling out, “That’s real.”

On the couple’s reality show, “Ice & Coco” in 2015, both Ice-T and Austin met with a plastic surgeon named Dr. Christopher Johnson, who also pressed on her backside to see if it was real.

After giving it a few firm pushes he said, “OK, so based on anatomy, in terms of the muscles there are three muscles, I can feel them all. There’s not an implant there. I don’t feel fat injected. I can certify that this is a real natural buttocks.’”

Ice-T’s wife has also done ultrasounds on another show to prove she did not have implants in her backside. So although she’s attempted to disprove the rumors, it’s hard to blame those who still don’t believe. Regardless of the criticism about her real or unreal body as well as her constantly sharing photos that many deem as too salacious and spicy for online, Ice-T appears to love all of it.

The couple married in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day after just two months of knowing each other and meeting on the set of a music video. Ice-T and Coco share one daughter together, Chanel, and two adult children from the rapper’s past relationships.