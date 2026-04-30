‘He’s Nuts’: Trump Refuses to Let It Go — Spirals While Defending Melania and Fires Off a Blunt 4-Word Threat at ABC as Jimmy Kimmel Stays on Air

Everyone thought President Donald Trump‘s feud with comedian Jimmy Kimmel was over after the petty president leaned on ABC to suspend his show over a joke.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show was suspended last September after he joked about Trump’s response to a reporter’s question about Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. Trump changed the subject and switched to his White House renovations.

However, the suspension was lifted after backlash from the public. The POTUS complained, “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot.”

Donald Trump fumes after ABC sides with Jimmy Kimmel. (Photo credit: Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu via Getty Images; Bryan Steffy / Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

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Backlash quickly followed as the MAGA set continued to demand that Kimmel be canceled.

Fast-forward to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25. An armed man fired several shots at the Hilton hotel in Washington.

Melania Trump was frightened that night the feud and again called for Kimmel’s suspension over a joke he made days before the dinner.

Melania has since moved on, but Trump refuses to let go. He backed her request, which was ignored by the network, and likely the fire behind his latest early morning rant.

“When is ABC Fake News Network firing seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel, who incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television? People are angry. It better be soon!!! President DJT,” he wrote at 9:25 a.m.

It’s unclear exactly what set off Trump this time, but it could be his recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” In his monologue, Kimmel ripped into Trump’s interactions with King Charles III and Queen Camilla. He noticed how Trump has been sticking by Melania more recently since they both demanded his firing.

“Our first couple, Donald and Melania, who lately have seemed closer than ever. And I like to think I played a part in that,” said Kimmel in the Apr. 29 episode.

The comedian joked that she was an “expectant widow” due to the president turning 80 this year. But Melania made it look as though he made the joke after the dinner.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country,” the first lady wrote on X. “His words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,” she added. “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand.”

Trump also called for ABC to fire Kimmel, but ABC is reportedly “sticking by” Kimmel.

“It’s back to taping per usual,” the source said to Page Six. “They’re moving on,” they continued, adding that ABC “doesn’t plan to suspend him, fire him or cancel the show.”

🚨 NEW: Jimmy Kimmel just DEFENDED his Melania “expectant widow joke,” claiming it was about their age difference. He fails to apologize, then doubles down:



KIMMEL: “It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am. It was not by any… pic.twitter.com/6YxyahKZzi — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 28, 2026

Reactions to the news on social media noted that Trump may be upset upon hearing that the head of ABC, Josh D’Amaro, who is a MAGA supporter, isn’t planning to fire Kimmel. Meanwhile others exclaimed, “I stand with Jimmy and free speech.”

Critics say Trump is fuming because he’s not getting his way or falling in favor with polls. “Jimmy Kimmel is hilarious. Jimmy Kimmel has four Emmy’s. Trump is just jealous.” said one person. Another added, “Trump’s ratings are lower by far.”

The jokes piled as many scoffed at Trump, thinking his words held power to force a network to fire one of their biggest shows. “Or else what?” asked one person, while most replied, “He’s nuts.”

Another added, “Trump, this is not going to make the Epstein files go away.”

Kimmel’s joke about the First Lady was two full days before the alleged assassination attempt, and he made light of Trump’s age during the show.

“You have a glow like an expectant widow,” joked Kimmel. “You know, Melania’s birthday is on Sunday. She’s planning to celebrate at home the way she always does, looking out a window and whispering, ‘What have I done?”

Kimmel later said of the controversy, “It was not by any stretch a call to assassination.”