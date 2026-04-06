‘My God, Look at Him’: Photo of Trump Hunched Over After Alleged Medical Scare Raises Concern as Viewers Freak Out Over Too Many Unexplainable Details

President Donald Trump‘s latest appearance has fans scrambling. A new image has sparked waves of speculation as viewers zoomed in on details that just didn’t add up.

The White House quickly moved to manage the narrative, but that only intensified scrutiny, with people drawing their own conclusions. From his posture to the smallest unexplained visual cues, people are dissecting each moment—each glance, which seems to raise more questions that have now been amplified.

President Donald Trump finally resurfaced after avoiding public appearances over Easter weekend. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Both Hands NOW?’ Trump’s Appearance Blows Up as His Right Hand Balloons to Cankle Size — But Chaos Erupts After Fans Spot a Newly Bruised Left Hand

Even before Trump vanished over the weekend for “Executive Time,” questions about his health have been major talking points since he returned to the White House in January 2025, particularly after he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency that same year.

The rumor mill ratcheted up in recent days with social media accounts pushing unproven theories that Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an alleged undisclosed emergency. The theory mainly came from online reports, photos, and video footage of roadways near Walter Reed that had been restricted on Saturday.

Contradicting reports claimed that, “A Marine sentry is standing at the door of the West Wing as of 1:50pm, indicating the president is working inside.”

Within an hour, the White House pushed back on the online narrative surrounding the president’s recent withdrawal from the cameras with a statement from White House communications director Steven Cheung.

“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump,” Cheung, 43, tweeted on April 4. “On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him.”

The White House’s Rapid Response account on X blamed “deranged liberals” for the attention surrounding Trump avoiding media appearances and insisted he “never stops working.”

In an attempt to shut down the conversation, Trump eventually popped back out on Easter Sunday in a viral image that failed to silence the concerns over whether he is still fit to serve in the extremely high-stress position of president of the United States.

Trump arrives at his golf course on Easter Sunday pic.twitter.com/0GjgQrZvAM — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) April 5, 2026

Trump was seen wearing black pants, a white shirt, white shoes, and a white “USA” hat in the grainy picture taken by Reuters photographer Nathan Howard.

The New York City-raised businessman was photographed arriving at his National Golf Club located in Potomac Falls, just northwest of Washington, D.C., on April 5. According to reports, Trump remained at the location from 10:02 a.m. to 11:40 a.m., local time.

As he exited the motorcade, the president’s body was hunched over as he walked, and his clothes looked disheveled.

“Look how feeble he is. He is shrinking by the day,” one person on X declared in reaction to the latest photo of Trump. Pointing to his big, bulky white golf shoes, one person said, “My god, look at him…” while another noticed his “left foot is missing” in the photo.

Another photo of Trump’s visit to the golf course circulated on the internet following the online whispers that he had secretly been taken to the hospital over the several days he went without a formal public appearance.

On Sunday, a Trump supporter shared a pic of her family with the president on her Instagram Story that then got reposted on other social media pages, including a left-leaning Threads account.

Additional Threads users zeroed in on a particular detail in the image of Trump, the former reality television star’s bandaged hands. One confused commenter asked, “Ummm, what is up with his thumb and finger?” while another suggested, “Looks like bandaids.”

“Boo boos from pretending to be a good golfer,” read one sarcastic response. While another jokester drew inspiration from the Easter season, adding, “Ahhh, the last time Trump touched a Bible, he burned his fingers.”

Trump’s hands have become a central theme in the ongoing story of his rumored health decline. Over the last year, the press has spotlighted the commander in chief regularly having bruises on his skin that the White House attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

Despite the defense coming from Trump’s aides, the oldest president ever inaugurated continues to be under a microscope as many of his critics and followers remain fixated on whether the once-vibrant salesman has lost his step, physically and mentally.