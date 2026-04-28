‘Can’t Contain His Anger’: Trump Goes for Cringe Power Move — But King Charles III Shuts It Down Cold as That Long Staredown Has Viewers Zooming In

President Donald Trump had quite the showdown when King Charles and Queen Camilla came for a White House visit.

Both men are known to stand their ground. But in Trump’s house, there’s rarely room for anyone else to take control. His interaction with the British royal family felt stiff, with body language that hinted more at tension than warmth.

The viral clip skipped speeches or policy debates. One handshake turned into a tug-of-war, leaving viewers debating who really looked in charge.

A simple handshake turned into a viral moment as King Charles appeared to outmaneuver Trump’s power move. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

‘Bold Face Lie’: Trump’s Raw Comparison to King Charles Has Critics Saying He Finally Took It Too Far

So, when King Charles and President Trump stepped forward to greet each other on April 27 during the monarch’s state visit to the White House, cameras caught more than a ceremonial exchange.

The body language hinted at a brief contest of control. Footage of their greeting suggests Trump attempted his well-known power-move handshake — pulling sharply to assert dominance — but King Charles wouldn’t back down.

Trump is trying his toxic beta-male handshake, and Charles is having absolutely none of it. pic.twitter.com/vNjJcdyR2P — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) April 27, 2026

Rather than being caught off guard, King Charles came ready and prepared. He held firm and quickly reclaimed control of his hand without breaking his grip. By doing this, he turned the interaction into a moment that has viewers replaying their long embrace.

Social media lit up as people analyzed the exchange frame by frame.

One comment captured that sentiment of the act, noting that, “Charles shuts it down cold. Decades of royal protocol beat the real-estate flex.”

Another observed, “Looks like an arm wrestle. How embarrassing is this Neanderthal of the Americas? Charles is probably in better physical shape than him since he beat him in the arm wrestle.”

“Donald Trump has done it to Emmanuel Macron a few times, Trump can‘t contain his anger and contempt,” noted another person.

To viewers, Trump’s handshakes often feel more like a silent competition rather than a diplomatic greeting. Many wrote, “Proud of King Charles” for not backing down as he “pulled back more than once.”

The visual of two men just two years apart in age, both with visible health issues, had social media cracking up. Some wondered whether Trump was using King Charles to “balance himself” so he wouldn’t fall over.

“Looks like Trump was about to use two hands to pull the King’s hand and then the King squeezes Trump’s bruised hand, and Trump backs off,” the user wrote, noting how the 1600 Pennsylvania resident hates to fall short in any competition.

Come for the King, you best not miss. pic.twitter.com/TEANMeaPOG — dan barker (@danbarker) April 27, 2026

Trump critics laughed, telling King Charles that if Trump tries his dominant handshake again, he should, “Make him say, uncle. King uncle.”

One user summed up the mood bluntly, writing, “Come for the King, you best not miss,” paired with a photoshopped image of Trump’s swollen hands after a fight.

What makes the handshake even more disrespectful (even though done in competitive jest), according to the Washington Examiner, D.C. public works crews accidentally installed Australian flags instead of the British Union Jack along 17th Street NW, near the White House.

The Australian flag features the Union Jack in the corner. It’s an easy (if embarrassing) mistake for a busy crew to make. This was corrected within hours.

The U.K. hit a snag in September 2025, raising 66 U.S. flags with the wrong shade of red and had to replace them.

That contrast highlights how much protocol matters in ceremonial settings, especially next to Trump’s recent moment with the Marines.

During that same state visit — with 1,300 troops, 120 horses, carriage rides, and a Windsor Castle banquet — Trump openly praised King Charles.

“He’s such an elegant gentleman,” Trump told reporters. “They’re friends of mine for a long time.” He toasted the “special relationship” like it was sacred.

The moment unfolded during a public reading when Trump tried to match the slow, deliberate delivery often associated with King Charles III— but the setting only made the missteps stand out more.

During a White House South Lawn ceremony, Trump presented challenge coins to the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. He paused mid-sentence, lost his place, and then rushed through parts to recover with expressions that looked exaggerated.

Military tradition calls for a face-to-face exchange with clear respect. Trump missed it, and the optics showed.

The backlash echoed criticism from a dignified transfer of fallen soldiers from the Iran war he escalated, where critics also called his approach detached. That reaction fed a broader comparison. While Trump is not related to King George, some say his approach mirrors that same top-down, king-like approach.

Trump has denied any royal ambition, but he once posted “LONG LIVE THE KING” and let the White House share an AI image of him in a crown.

Taken together, these moments raise the same question. Does Trump want to look like a president, or something closer to a king?

King Charles is a direct descendant of King George III, the ruler whose reign coincided with the American Revolution — the conflict that ultimately led to the birth of the United States.

That lineage gives present-day encounters between British royalty and American presidents a subtle sense of continuity, reminding observers that even routine greetings carry echoes of the past.