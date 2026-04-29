‘Ha Ha Look at the King’: Trump Tells King Charles III His Mother ‘Had a Crush on Him’ — But It’s the King’s Awkward Reaction That Steals the Moment

Donald Trump is derailing King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s U.S. state visit, turning what should have been a polished moment into an awkward spectacle with off-script personal stories.

What began as a formal White House welcome on April 28 quickly spiraled, as Trump, 79, veered into strange reflections about his parents and laced the moment with pointed, eyebrow-raising remarks about his marriage to Melania Trump, 56.

Donald Trump makes subtle jab at King Charles and his duties, despite the president and his wife, Melania, spending a quarter of his presidency golfing. (Photo: Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It all began with their odd arrival, where Trump tried to show King Charles whose in control using his signature power handshake. It didn’t land well after his challenger refused to back down.

In what looks like another retaliatory move, Trump ambushes King Charles on stage with a wild claim during an unhinged rant, leaving everyone visibly uncomfortable.

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King Charles sat to the left of Trump and Melania and Queen Camilla to his right as Trump, 79, delivered his speech from a podium. The president intended to honor America and Britain’s long history ahead of celebrating the nations’ 250th anniversary of independence.

He uttered a message entailing how “Americans carried within us the rarest of gifts, moral courage, and it came from a small but mighty kingdom from across the sea for nearly two centuries before the Revolution.”

Trump strayed from reaffirming the diplomatic relationship between the two nations with “the weave” and fell into a tangent with no clear meaning.

Instead of making the moment about himself, he exposed his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, for eyeing someone other than Fred Trump, his father.

Trump discussed his mother’s early roots in a “very serious” part of Scotland, where they have the “greatest of warriors.”

President Trump: My mother had a crush on Charles! pic.twitter.com/gFe5nhct7S — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) April 28, 2026

She came to America at just 19 and met Trump’s father went on to stay married for 63 years.

The president recalled Mary Anne being “glued to the television” anytime Queen Elizabeth participated in a ceremony.

According to him, “She’d say, ‘Look, Donald, look how beautiful that is.’ She really did love the family, but I also remember her saying, very clearly, ‘Charles, look, young Charles, he’s so cute.’”

The memory jolted King Charles, who blinked in disbelief before uncomfortably smiling and cutting his eyes.

“My mother,” said Trump, looking back at the dignitary. “My mother had a crush on Charles. Can you believe it? Amazing how — I wonder what she’s thinking right now,” lifting his right hand to the sky.

King Charles sat in his chair in shock at what was just revealed to the public. The audience was humored by the story. But others online were not so much.

Mary Anne died at age 88 in 2000. King Charles was born in 1948, making him and Trump’s mother 36 years apart in age. “Didn’t he just post that they were related?” asked one person.

The Daily Mail published a “bombshell” story retracing Trump’s roots, claiming he and King Charles are distant cousins. The senior citizen bragged, “Wow, that’s nice. I’ve always wanted to live in Buckingham Palace!” when he reposted the story.

The discourse further nosedived when people reposted screenshots of an elderly Mary Anne. “They have the same hair,” and “The similarities are mind-blowing!” wrote two X users.

The matriarch and her son have been brutally mocked for their hair — hers an over-the-top bouffant brushed into a French roll and his being a combover. It is painfully apparent to critics that Trump also inherited his mother’s face.

Jokes about Trump’s mom being the “ultimate cougar” continued to pile on. “Trump is lying without an idea how bizarre it sounds,” said one person.

A few people suggested the joke was less about his mom and more about making an age joke. “He’s trying to make out that King Charles is older than him. But Trump is two and a half years older than Charles, and will be 80 in June,” noted one critic.

Another said, “He always says inappropriate things! Just like the average 80 year old man, no reins!”

But no one was more embarrassed than King Charles. Many wondered what he was thinking when he repeatedly put his hand on the side of his head. Two social media users wrote, “Good job we can’t read the King’s mind” and “King Charles regretting the seat.” Others laughed after they focused on his expression, “Look at the King. He is so embarrassed.”

King Charles was not the only person embarrassed by Trump’s free will; so was Melania.

A critic scoffed, “So Kimmel cannot joke about [Melania] being a widow but S–tler can? Hypocrisy at its finest!!!” Another said, “Can’t make this stuff up. He’s certifiably insane.”

Melania lashed out at Jimmy Kimmel for joking she had the “glow of a widow” in a joke highlighting her and Trump’s 24-year age gap.

The former model and New York real estate developer have been married since 2005. They met in 1998, just one year before Trump’s marriage to second wife Marla Maples was dissolved.