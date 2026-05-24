‘OMG … Someone Please’: Trump Pulls His ‘Friend’ Into the Spotlight Just to Humiliate Him Then Admits Why Successful People Irritate Him

Some people don’t tell the truth head-on because saying it plainly would make them look cruel, insecure, or petty.

Others, like Donald Trump, disguise it as humor or a punchline in front of a crowd. Then suddenly his comment is treated as entertainment rather than honesty.

But critics say jokes are often where people reveal what they really think when their guard is down.

This is why Trump’s latest remarks about the people he hates has folks warning him to look in the mirror.

Donald Trump’s gripe about successful people sparked backlash as critics pointed to his own nonstop bragging about things he didn’t even do. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump wandered into yet another bizarre tale in footage from a rally for New York Republicans at Rockland Community College in NYC on Friday, May 22.

This time it involved an old “friend” and business owner who is not as rich as he is.

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“He’s very good politically, but he has a test. He owns stores, little stores. He’s not super rich. In fact, he’s not even rich, but he makes a living,” Trump explained.

His remarks further blurred the line between honesty and insult.

“I’ve known him a long time. I like to keep my old friends. I like to do much better than them,” he added.

The president made a comment that reminded the world who he is at his core and instantly lit up social media.

“I don’t like friends that become very successful,” Trump told the crowd.

“I hate, like, when I have lunch with somebody that’s really, really successful. I hate it because he or she is bragging about how great they are, and I hate that when they do that because they stopped me from talking about the fact that I became president.”

The crowd laughed, but many on Threads argued the joke sounded a little too honest.

“This is a defining characteristic of the Narcissist. He is deeply insecure and can’t stand for anyone to be perceived as more successful than him,” one person wrote.

Another joked, “Now you know exactly why he hates President Obama.” A third person added, “OMG….someone please put grandpa to bed.”

Another critic noted, “That’s why his administration is filled with low life people and losers! He surrounds himself with filth.” Then someone else snapped, “He can’t even utter more than a sentence or two without telling everyone how fantastic he is.”

One Threads user added, “Becoming President is not impressive. You don’t even need to be of sound mind or body these days.”

What made the moment even more interesting to critics is that it was not the first time Trump made a comment on this. Earlier this year, during the Future Investment Initiative in Miami, Trump made nearly the same remark while discussing wealthy people and ego.

“I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better,” Trump said at the event. “I hate guys that are very, very successful and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success.”

Trump made a related eyebrow-raising comment in 2025 at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, when he admitted, “Smart people don’t like me, and they don’t like what we talked about.”

The president has built much of his political brand around bragging about his own accomplishments.

At the same New York rally, Trump once again boasted about passing a dementia screening test, repeating his longtime claim that he had aced the exam multiple times.

The test he often references is the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

Doctors use to screen for cognitive impairment and dementia — not to measure intelligence.

In April, while welcoming the astronauts of the Artemis II Mission to the Oval Office, Trump somehow pivoted into praise about his physical condition and intelligence.

He claimed he would have “no trouble” on the mission because he was “physically very, very good” and “very smart.”

During his State of the Union speech to Congress in February, Trump described his return to office as “a turnaround for the ages.”

He leaned into the self-praise of his own economic policies, immigration agenda, and leadership style.

Not to mention the headline-making speech before the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Trump veered from diplomacy into boasting and insults during the nearly hourlong address.

At one point, he told world leaders, “I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.”

For Trump supporters, the remarks are just part of his unfiltered humor and larger-than-life personality.

But for critics, the pattern keeps reinforcing the same idea. That even when Trump tells a joke, many believe he’s revealing his intrusive thoughts.