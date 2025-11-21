‘Many Forget About What Charles and Camilla Did’: Queen’s Attempt to Flex Her Power Backfires After Folks Dig Up Her Scandalous Intro to Royal Family

Queen Camilla has the internet buzzing with speculation after her head-turning appearance at the Diplomatic Corps reception at Windsor Castle. But what was meant to be a regal flex quickly backfired as folks began revisiting her alleged affair drama in a fresh wave of commentary.

The heirloom has been passed down through the Royal Family’s generations, its last owner being Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 96. It is worth a reported $13 million.

Queen Camilla’s past with the royal family gets blown up following her head-turning appearance at a Windsor Castle reception. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

‘Piss Off’: Queen Camilla Waves Kate Off Like a Peasant After She Tried to Cut In on Her Conversation with Melania Trump

The diamond-encrusted headpiece features a stunning center cabochon emerald in the center and smaller emeralds on either side. The 78-year-old paired it with a long-sleeved white gown and the historic Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara to the annual event held on Nov. 18.

The fact that Camilla chose it to complement her look made her a spectacle, as many people noted it was last worn by Princess Eugenie at her wedding in 2018.

Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, was stripped of his royal titles by his brother, King Charles III, in October due to his friendship with controversial financier Jeffrey Epstein. His daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, retain their titles despite the fallout.

Some observers speculated about Camilla’s choice of headpiece. One person commented, “What a strange thing to do. Was she looking for attention?” Another theorized, “It was worn by Camilla as a sly dig. My guess is she did it knowing Eugenie won’t be wearing it anytime soon.”

A third observer suggested the gesture was “a bit of a statement from King Charles and Queen Camilla to that new commoner Andrew. ….your kids may borrow the tiara but WE own it, just as we do the house you are now living in Sandringham, so the next time you see us, tug your forelock and know your place.”

However, no title, jewels, or number of years can blur the memories of Camilla being the bearer of an invisible scarlet letter. Before they wed in 2005, the two had been scrutinized for their adulterous past.

They dated for a year in 1970. Three years later, she married Andrew Henry Parker. Yet, rumors that she and Andrew were having an affair persisted from 1979 to 1986, five years after he married Princess Diana.

Charles and Dianna announced their separation in 1992. He publicly admitted to being unfaithful during an interview in 1994. The parents of sons William and Harry finalized their divorce in 1996. Tragically, the beloved princess passed away the following year in a car accident.

Because of Charles and Camilla’s disgraceful love story, a critic wrote, “It would have looked so lovely on Diana.” Someone else snarked, “A priceless tiara on the home wrecker’s head is an abomination. Awful woman.”

Another person commented, “Yuk. I’m ashamed she is even our queen. Her representing the UK on the world stage makes me cringe.” A third naysayer remarked, “Surprising how many forget about what Charles and Camilla did to Diana, don’t like any of them im anti-royalist but people act like she is queen of hearts now. Shame on you.”

Familial fractures have made the British royals a headline staple in recent years. The rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and other royal members is the most prominent. The couple stepped down from their duties in 2020 and relocated to the U.S. amid growing concerns for the actress’s safety.