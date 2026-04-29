‘Backfired’: Melania Wanted Trump’s Spotlight and Got Every Bit of It — A Savage Petition Is Threatening to Send the First Family Running for Cover

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are in hot water after their latest attack sparked backlash.

The first family was up in arms after a joke about their marriage didn’t sit well with them, turning what could have been a fleeting moment into a full-blown reaction that’s now drawing even more attention.

Trump defended Melania by saying she spoke out simply to clarify her name, but the moment quickly sparked fresh debate online and renewed scrutiny of their shared past. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images)

‘Hope Everything is Okay’: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Mysteriously Pulled Off Air Again Days After Blasting Trump and Melania’s Marriage

Jimmy Kimmel’s joke days before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner hit a never for the first family.

But fans of the comedian enjoyed his April 23 monologue, where he mocked the dinner and pretended the Trump family was in attendance.

Traditionally, comedians are invited to generate laughs, but Trump — who boycotted the event during his presidencies up until April 25 — controlled freedom of speech by keeping hecklers off the grounds of the Washington Hilton.

Trump deployed his backup team after Melania flew on the handle with her viral post blasting Kimmel.

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand,” Melania said, calling for Kimmel’s removal. Her statement alluded to Trump’s longstanding demand that Kimmel be indefinitely removed from airwaves.

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.



People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

“I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday. “Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

Their words now carry weight as an investigation targets ABC, the network behind Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

The Federal Communications Commission, led by Trump-appointed chairman Brendan Carr, ordered Disney to fast-track license renewals for several ABC-owned stations. The process moved up from 2028 as part of an ongoing investigation escalated by Kimmel’s joke.

“We are confident that record demonstrates our continued qualifications as licensees under the Communications Act and the First Amendment and are prepared to show that through the appropriate legal channels,” the agency shared.

The move increases pressure on ABC and could put those licenses at risk, though that outcome remains rare. Critics argue the timing makes it look like retaliation when tied to Trump.

The situation has since grown into a larger debate over media freedom, political pressure, and whether federal regulators are being used to respond to speech.

The comic’s jeering was reenergized by Melania’s frustrations during the April 27 taping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel quipped that Melania had “a glow like an expectant widow.” Kimmel later admitted it was meant as a “light roast” of the 24-year “age difference” between her and Trump.

He explained the joke was “about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am.”Though he didn’t expect backlash or calls for his firing for stating the obvious.

Kimmel, 58, admitted he used old footage of the Trump administration. Though he never expected to be part of another “Twitter vomit storm and a call to fire me from our first lady.”

The comedian also sarcastically commented on “the look of joy” on Melania’s face. He mocked her permanent frown and the glaring side-eye she flashes at Trump during public events.

“It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination, and they know that,” said Kimmel.

He agreed with Melania to dial back “hateful and violent rhetoric,” but advised her to start with her husband.

Jimmy Kimmel responds to White House calls for his firing pic.twitter.com/JGJox673Rl — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) April 28, 2026

The dinner abruptly ended after a male intruder caused a commotion, spurring reports of shots being fired and accounts that he was armed with knives and guns. The administration’s narrative declares the ordeal a third attempt on the president’s life.

“I am sorry that you and the president and everyone in that room on Saturday went through that… But if you want us to believe that a joke I made three days before this dinner had any effect on anything that happened, well then, maybe somebody should look into this psychic lady, too,” continued Kimmel.

Viewers then watched a clip of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt telling Fox News, “There will be some shots fired,” while talking about Trump’s speech before the event.

“You know who’s going to be furious when she hears that? White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will be furious,” laughed Kimmel.

The Daytime Emmy Award winner’s fans commented, “I laughed so hard and maybe cried harder!” Another said, “Idk wtf the First Lady is talking about! This funny!!!”

A third person tweeted, “He gave zero apology and 100% First Amendment… He just doubled down and told them to look in the mirror.” “Trump .. can dish it. Can’t take it,” added a fourth person.

It wasn’t always angry tweets and blistering punchlines volleyed between the businessman and Kimmel. The host proved it with a 2010 clip of Trump claiming, “I love Jimmy,” twice at a Samsung event.

Kimmel also mocked Oz Pearlman, the mindreader who was hired as the entertainment over him at the dinner. Pearlman was expected to appear on Kimmel’s show on Monday but backed out at the last minute.

The controversy centers on a Trump joke that drew backlash and quickly escalated into a broader political fight. In hopes of saving Kimmel from a second suspension or worse, fans launched a petition. It has reached 259,125 of its 300,000 goal, as of this writing.