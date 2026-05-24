‘Moron’: UFC Tried to Turn Trump Into a Roman Emperor Until Viewers Zoomed In on One Patriotic Detail That Blew the Whole Thing Up

‘Can’t Believe This is Real’: UFC Tried to Make Trump Look Like a Roman Emperor as Viewers Wonder Who Was the Brainpower Behind the Madness

Every time Donald Trump’s team tries to wrap him in an over-the-top patriotic spectacle, somebody ends up botching Old Glory itself.

Trump’s latest rollout spectacle is now going viral for all the wrong reasons after viewers spotted one detail his team seemingly failed to catch.

A promo for Trump’s upcoming White House event backfired after social media users spotted yet another botched image tied to the president’s over-the-top branding. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The controversy erupted after the UFC posted a rendering on X promoting Trump’s proposed mixed martial arts event.

The White House UFC event is expected to be held on the South Lawn, as part of celebrations tied to America’s 250th birthday and Trump’s upcoming 80th birthday.

But the image of strength and muscular domination fell apart when eagle-eyed fans zoomed in and blew up the whole thing.

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The image showed a massive crowd, a giant fight platform, a huge American flag hanging behind the scene, with one problem.

The flag only had 48 stars instead of 50. No one caught it before the AI post was shared online; yet social media users had a field day ripping into the incorrect post.

“Your flag has 48 stars, moron,” one person bluntly stated.

Another noticed, “Only 12 Stripes too. So embarrassing.”

I don't want to suggest that the fine folks staging the mixed martial arts fight on the White House lawn for the president's birthday are not sticklers for decorum and protocol but their American flag's got 48 stars on it https://t.co/wl5hm8i8bB pic.twitter.com/qNpa0OCB77 — Doug Landry (@douglandry) May 23, 2026

Another person added, “Refraining from making jokes about how high they can count.”

A fourth wondered, “Maybe they just didn’t want to desecrate the real flag anymore than they already have with this embarrassment.”

Others leaned into the Roman Empire comparisons. “Reminds me of the Roman Empire promoting fights.” Another said, ”I still can’t believe this is real life. History will not look kindly on those participating or associated to this idiocracy.”

But the dramatic setup left people wondering why someone didn’t just look at a real flag and who was behind the madness, mirroring the White House.

“Which is wild, because the flag on the roof still shows 50 stars,” said one person.

The mistake also reminded critics of another recent White House photo that took an embarrassing turn after viewers spotted a flag detail that staffers clearly missed.

Earlier this month, White House got backlash over a social media post that tried to portray President Trump as a tough, “Mandalorian”-style action hero for Star Wars Day.

Instead of impressing viewers, critics mocked the AI-generated image after people noticed the American flag in the picture only had 11 stripes instead of 13.

That already awkward image showed Trump’s face appeared heavily altered with the Marvel Captain America hero treatment.

The official White House account posted an AI slop American flag with only 11 stripes pic.twitter.com/kmiuJxtnAT — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 4, 2026

But the missing stripes and stripes turned the post from fan service into a punchline.

It was also not the first time Trump and the flag became internet fodder.

During a 2018 visit to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio, Trump joined children for a coloring activity, but a photo appeared to show him coloring the American flag incorrectly.

He got one red stripe correct, but several stripes down, viewers noticed what looked like a blue stripe.

The internet quickly compared the color pattern to the Russian flag.

Then there was Trump’s altered map image on Truth Social that showed the American flag stretched across Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela.

The post came as Trump had repeatedly floated expansionist ideas, including turning Canada into the 51st state and pushing to acquire Greenland as an American territory.

That is why the UFC flag mistake hit so hard. Trump’s political brand depends heavily on flag-waving patriotism, but critics say these repeated errors make the symbolism look careless, especially from people who often police how others treat the flag.

The Flag Code says the flag should not be altered with added designs, images, or markings, though courts have ruled that changing or modifying the flag is protected speech under the First Amendment.

Still, critics say the issue is not just legality. It is the hypocrisy.

For years, conservatives have blasted athletes, protesters, and celebrities over flag-related controversies.

But when Trump-themed AI art, campaign-style spectacle, or a White House UFC rendering gets Old Glory wrong, the outrage suddenly gets quieter.

@theRealDonaldTrump. You should fire the person who did this. He is not very diplomatic or Presidential. Trump posts map with U.S. flag over Canada and Greenland https://t.co/yeCnTwCKlB — Kevin Smith (@Ksmith128Kevin) January 22, 2026

Instead, it reminded everyone that the people shouting the loudest about respecting the flag keep forgetting to count the stars and stripes.