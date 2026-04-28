‘Caught That Too’: Trump’s Dinner Chaos Just Got Blown Wide Open — Leaked Videos Have Fans Ripping Apart the Official Story Piece by Piece

Washington, D.C., went on high alert over the weekend.

President Donald Trump was rushed out of a Hilton ballroom after an incident that left first lady Melania crawling on the floor.

President Donald Trump claimed he was ready to continue a Washington event after an active shooter was arrested at the scene. (Photos by Pete Marovich/Getty Images; Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump, 79, many of his Cabinet members, and numerous other dignitaries attended the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25.

‘So Creepy’: Trump’s Celebration Dinner Sparks Confusion After Viewers Realize He’s the Only One Eating — Then the Odd Seating Arrangement Starts Raising More Eyebrows

The event shut down after an active shooter got past Secret Service agents.

As more information emerges, behind-the-scenes images are spreading fast. The visuals have the internet in stitches over the visuals and what they reveal.

Shots reportedly rang out in the hotel lobby, a separate area from the dinner. Law enforcement arrested 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen.

Secret Service agents stormed in while Trump sat on the dais before they quickly removed him, first lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance.

Advisers, media figures, and celebrities stayed behind and ducked to the floor.

Afterward, Trump held a news conference, puffed out his chest, and declared he wouldn’t be shaken.

“We’re not going to let anybody take over our society. We’re not going to cancel things out, because we can’t do that,” he complained. “We wanted to stay tonight. I will tell you, I fought like hell to stay, but they … it was protocol.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt backed up Trump’s persistence in a post attacking the shooter.

Leavitt said the next day that a “crazy person” ruined a good night and tried to assassinate Trump and target top officials.

“What was supposed to be a fun night at the @WHCA dinner with President Trump delivering jokes and celebrating free speech was hijacked by a depraved, crazy person who sought to assassinate the President and kill as many top Trump administration officials as possible,” claimed Leavitt the next day.

She said Trump was “fearless” and confirmed that a Secret Service agent was shot but survived.

Authorities said the gunman fired five to eight times before officers took him into custody.

“Thank you to law enforcement for keeping all of us safe, including the brave agent who took a bullet to the chest and immediately moved to neutralize the shooter,” the press secretary stated in her tweet.

Trump: We're not going to cancel things out because we can't do that. We wanted to stay tonight, I will tell you, I, I fought like hell to stay, but it was protocol—they said, please, sir… pic.twitter.com/fPjAT0A5Ij — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2026

Since the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, eagle-eyed viewers have been combing through social media clips, viral images, and open mics for behind-the-scenes clues—and one figure in the background keeps drawing the most attention.

Footage of an older gray-haired man calmly finishing his meal as armed security officials quickly secured the room went viral.

The nonchalant eater, later identified as talent agent Mike Glantz, chose to continue indulging in his food.

People on social media jumped at the chance to use that video as circumstantial evidence of a supposed false flag operation, despite no actual proof of the incident being an orchestrated attack.

“He wasn’t being fooled, he knew it wasn’t real,” read one Facebook post about Glantz.

Other comments leaned into chatter that the incident was an orchestrated attack.

“The only real gangster in the room,” someone else commented. Yet another Facebook user mentioned the cost to attend the WCHD, writing, “At $350 a plate? I would too!”

Discourse about Glantz being part of Trump’s scripted production continued on Instagram. One jokester said, “He is the director of this scene.” In contrast, someone speculated, “No, he went viral because he didn’t participate in the fiasco.”

Meanwhile, mayhem surrounded as other guests were crouching under the tables, Gantz ate.

Man who went viral for remaining in his seat as he ate food during the WH Correspondents' Dinner shooting says he didn't want his new tux on the dirty Hilton floor.



He also said he is from New York, so he hears sirens and activity all the time.



"I’m a New Yorker. We live with… pic.twitter.com/7oNM7zgo02 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 27, 2026

“I wasn’t scared,” he told The New York Times. “I’m a New Yorker. We live in sirens and activity happening all the time.”

Instead of fearing for his life, Glantz enjoyed his salad and he refused to get down because he might not get up.

“First of all, I have a bad back,” he explained. “I couldn’t get on the floor, and if I did get on the floor, they’d have to bring in people to get me off the floor. And I’m a hygiene freak. There was no freaking way I was getting in my new tux on the dirty Hilton floor. It was not happening.”

That oddly calm reaction to a major security scare only added fuel to growing, unproven speculation that Donald Trump may have “staged” parts of the night.

That suspicion only intensified as more behind-the-scenes video and audio surfaced. In one clip, a hot mic caught Jimmy Failla pointing out what he saw as glaring inconsistencies at the entrance.

“They have like two random chicks holding the front door open,” a hot mic caught Fox News host Jimmy Failla affiliate describing the entrance scene.

“Like, guys, they’re not even trying anymore,” he laughed. “They’re not even Secret Service people. It’s like the girls who work here are holding the door. Even if it were guys, it wouldn’t be better.”

Other strange moments didn’t go unnoticed. One man sat at the head table onstage, calmly documenting everything on his phone.

While JD Vance was rushed out, Melania Trump ducked under a table, and Trump was escorted away, this man stayed seated—lifting his phone to record before eventually switching to a full camera setup.

Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vance, Trump, and others appeared to leave their wives to fend for themselves as the confusion unfolded.

“Caught that too,” wrote one person, while another blasted, “This is not a normal human response to hearing gunshots and seeing Secret Service move people to safety. This guy was waiting to do an assigned task with his phone.”

Like certain sectors of the internet community, Dana White, Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO and longtime friend of Trump, also gave the impression he did not take the WHCD shooting too seriously.

Reporters questioned White, 56, about the chaotic ordeal immediately afterward.

“It started getting noisy,” the UFC boss recalled. “Tables getting flipped, all the guys running in with guns, and they were screaming get down. I didn’t get down.”

White added, “It was f–king awesome. I literally took every minute of it in. And it was a pretty crazy, unique experience.” He sat right in front of Trump before the shooting began.

Trump claims he had no cause for concern, telling “60 Minutes” on Sunday that he “wasn’t worried.”

Trump’s admission that he remained unbothered clashed with what unfolded during the incident. The former reality television star struggled to exit the room and collapsed onstage as his security team rushed him out.