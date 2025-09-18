‘Kate Knows Better’: Queen’s Brutal Side-Eye and Shady Wave Humiliate Kate After She Tried to Chat with Melania, Fans laugh at the Dismissal

Queen Camilla delivered the royal glare heard ’round the world, schooling Princess Catherine in passive-aggressive protocol during Trump’s state visit and sending the internet into meltdown.

The drama unfolded on Wednesday, Sept. 17, when President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at Windsor Castle for their second state visit to the United Kingdom.

After being initially greeted by Prince William and Princess Catherine, the presidential couple was escorted to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla for the official ceremonial welcome. But what should have been a picture-perfect diplomatic moment quickly turned into viral content gold when an uncomfortable interaction between the royal women played out before rolling cameras.

Queen Camilla’s reaction to the Princess of Wales Catherine interrupting her chat with Melania Trump leaves fans stunned. (Photo: YouTube Screenshot/ETimes)

As conversations naturally broke into smaller groups, President Trump engaged with King Charles and Prince William, while Queen Camilla began chatting with Melania Trump, according to The New York Post.

‘She’s a Gangster for That’: Queen of the Netherlands Boldly Imitates Donald Trump to His Face, and Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

Everything seemed cordial until Princess Catherine approached her stepmother-in-law and inserted herself into the conversation with the first lady, which was all captured on video. The 78-year-old Queen gave a noticeable eye roll as she found herself awkwardly standing aside while Catherine and Melania spoke.

Within moments, Camilla made a subtle but unmistakable gesture with her hand, essentially directing the 43-year-old Princess of Wales to move along.

Catherine immediately understood the message, quickly wrapping up her conversation with Melania and returning to her husband’s side. The entire exchange lasted only moments, but cameras captured every second of what many interpreted as a tense power play between the senior royal and her stepson’s wife.

Social media users wasted no time dissecting the footage.

“I’m here for Camilla’s side eye,” one person wrote, clearly enjoying the royal drama, as another observer noted, “Camilla looks like she is smelling something quite nasty!”

“Don’t think she likes Catherine,” one user declared.

The commentary grew more pointed as viewers weighed in on the apparent snub.

However, not everyone sided with Catherine in the exchange. Some defended the Queen’s actions, with one person arguing, “I’m no fan but Camilla had every right to side eye her. Kate knows better than to walk up and interrupt someone’s conversation.”

Another post of the incident read, “You know how I like a slowed down video, after Cammy sent her away she found herself in a very lonely place amongst people.. .. 3yrs ago at the REAL Queen’s funeral she was part of the ‘mean girls group’ who treated Meghan the same way now she finds out how cold outside can be.”

The 'small shuffle' between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was apparently a moment of epic royal tension that captivated the entire internet 😲.#KateMiddleton #MeghanMarkle #RoyalFamily #RoyalDrama #PrinceWilliam pic.twitter.com/NsfVIMiGNL — PopstarParade (@Popstar_Parade) September 6, 2025

One particularly harsh critic described the moment as “Cowmilla is shooing Kate like a dog in public. Oh, dear.”

This public tension reflects ongoing speculation about the relationship between Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine.

While both women have maintained professional appearances at royal events, body language experts and royal watchers have long noted subtle signs of strain. The dynamic between them has been complicated by Catherine’s position as the future queen consort, which some observers believe creates an underlying competitive tension with the current queen consort.

The awkward moment also evokes memories of previous royal family conflicts, particularly the well-documented tensions between Catherine and Meghan Markle during Meghan’s brief time as a working royal.

The most infamous incident involved a disagreement over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress ahead of Meghan’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, according to People. Multiple accounts have emerged about who made whom cry during that stressful period, with both women reportedly experiencing emotional moments over the dress fitting issues.

According to royal biographer Robert Jobson, tensions between the sisters-in-law were further inflamed when Meghan made a comment about Catherine having “baby brain” while pregnant with Prince Louis. The remark reportedly prompted Prince William to confront Meghan directly, pointing his finger at her and declaring such comments were inappropriate within royal circles.

The bridesmaid dress controversy became a focal point of Meghan’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she claimed the narrative had been reversed and that Catherine was the one who made her cry. Catherine later apologized with flowers and a note, according to Meghan’s account. Tom Quinn’s biography revealed that royal staffers witnessed both women in tears during the heated exchanges about the dress fittings.

The viral moment at Windsor Castle serves as a reminder that even within the rarefied world of royalty, human dynamics and personality clashes remain unavoidable. Whether Queen Camilla’s gesture represented genuine protocol enforcement or that she simply can’t stand Catherine, social media users clearly found entertainment in witnessing what appeared to be a real moment of tension breaking through the usual royal composure — and this time it’s not Meghan at the center of the drama.