‘Worst President We’ve Ever Had’: Trump Loyalist Who Backed Him Three Times Reveals Explosive Plan to Turn MAGA Against Him

The cracks in President Donald Trump’s MAGA base are quickly turning into a widening chasm as supporters become more and more disillusioned by what they now say is Trump’s blatant corruption, authoritarian tendencies, and his repeated breaking of campaign promises.

A case in point involves a caller on a CSPAN show hosted by Taylor Popielarz on Sunday, May 17, who described Trump as “a conman, a liar” and “the most corrupt president” ever.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office August 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will take place at The Kennedy Center. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The caller, who identified himself as Thomas from Hawaii, admitted that he voted for Trump three times, but said he now regrets it.

“It’s hard for me to say this, but I think if I can open up about it in public, that it might help others,” Thomas began before explaining how he’s had his doubts for some time now given Trump’s bad business deals before running for office.

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“Now I regret my support for him, and I should have known better,” the frustrated former MAGA voter acknowledged.

“He’s making it plain as day he’s a con man, a liar, doesn’t keep his promises. He’s in office all for himself, and he doesn’t even try to hide his corruption anymore,” the caller continued.

But he was far from finished.

“So, unless you get all your information from what I call the right-wing propaganda-for-profit disinformation, media industrial complex, he’s the worst president we’ve ever had, and he’s the most corrupt president we’ve ever had,” Thomas said as he admitted this is a very difficult thing for Trump voters to admit.

Popielarz interjected at this point, wondering, “Thomas, if you don’t mind me interrupting, did you vote for Trump all three times?”

“Yes,” the disenchanted former Trump voter conceded.

“That’s really interesting,” Popielarz said before asking, “What do you feel, or what was the straw that broke the camel’s back this time around? Was it the war? Was it something else?”

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“I don’t think it’s one thing, it’s been a cumulative process, and it’s, it’s gotten so blatant now,” the caller responded, citing how Trump promised to lower prices on day 1 if he was re-elected.

Prices for everything from food, gas, and energy to cars and consumer goods are sky high, with gas prices shooting up over 50 percent since Trump launched his war on Iraq, which is another broken campaign promise.

Trump vowed to keep the U.S. out of foreign conflicts repeatedly while on the campaign trail. Since returning for a second term in January of 2026, he’s bombed seven different countries and killed more than 150 people with unauthorized strikes on “alleged” drug boats in the Pacific and Caribbean.

And one of the worst broken promises for many in his base is his broken campaign promise of releasing all the Epstein files if he was re-elected, something he has refused to do even after he was forced by an act of Congress.

“Now I understand how somebody like Adolf Hitler was able to brainwash millions of people. I never thought I’d see that again in my lifetime, but it’s happened,” he shockingly confessed.

The caller went on to advocate slowing him down or making him accountable in any way possible.

“Right now the only weapon is to vote for as many Democrats, whether you like them or not, to just get some balance back into our system of checks and balances … Congress is doing nothing to stop him. He has more power. He wants to be a king, but we’re letting him get away with it. We fought a Revolutionary War against England because we didn’t want to be ruled by an arbitrary king, like Trump wants to be.”

Thomas went on to promote a group called LeavingMAGA.org, which offers community support for Trump voters who feel betrayed by the president and may be too ashamed to admit they made a mistake.

While plenty of people are happy when Trump supporters see the error of their ways and turn on him, others have no empathy for anyone who would have voted for a candidate like Trump.

“Trump never presented himself as anything other than what he is. His prejudice made him support Donald,” a Threads user pointed out.

Another wondered the same thing, “But what is the excuse for not listening for DECADES? This is not new. He’s been racist and corrupt for decades.”

This unsympathetic poster agreed, “This just proves there are MAGA who know what he’s like and vote for him anyway, so it’s not ignorance as much as it’s complicity and tacit approval.”