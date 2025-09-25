‘Too Lazy to Stand Up’: Trump’s Attempt to ‘Copy’ King Charles Backfires As His ‘Sloppy’ Ceremony Had Critics In Stitches Saying He Failed Miserably

President Donald Trump‘s attempt to channel his inner monarch hit a sour note when he welcomed the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon to the Oval Office, leaving military tradition enthusiasts shaking their heads faster than a drill sergeant dismissing recruits.

Some people even claimed Trump was trying to imitate King Charles, hoping to seem royal but falling flat.

The Wednesday, Sept. 24, ceremony on the White House South Lawn was meant to be a simple act of gratitude—but instead, it veered into awkward territory.

Trump’s challenge coin ceremony was questioned after fans zoomed in (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

'Busted … Unbelievable': Fans Outraged as Cameras Catch Donald Trump Slipping Player's Gold Medal Into His Pocket

The elite Marines delivered their signature silent performance for Cabinet members and senior staff. Their flawless execution deserved nothing less than equally polished recognition from the commander in chief.

However, when Trump invited the personnel into his newly redecorated Oval Office to present each Marine with a presidential challenge coin, social media observers quickly spotted several breaches of military etiquette.

“If those are challenge coins, he’s supposed to stand and shake it into their hands after a salute,” one critic pointed out on X, highlighting the president’s casual approach to a deeply meaningful tradition.

Trump’s challenge coin represents far more than a simple token of appreciation.

one critic pointed out on X, highlighting the president's casual approach to a deeply meaningful tradition.

According to American military tradition, these coins symbolize recognition, camaraderie, and belonging within an organization. The proper presentation involves specific protocols that have been refined over decades of military culture. Challenge coins should be passed during a firm handshake, with the coin discreetly placed in the recipient’s palm as a personal transfer of honor and recognition.

Trump’s delivery did not meet these established standards.

Rather than standing to properly acknowledge each Marine with the traditional handshake presentation, he appeared to hand out the coins more casually while sitting.

Military protocol dictates that such presentations should involve the giver standing, offering a salute when appropriate, and ensuring the coin is transferred through a meaningful handshake that symbolizes the direct passage of respect from leader to service member.

X users were quick to dissect every detail of the exchange.

“That’s not how you give a coin….coin in palm then shake the hand, give the coin in the hand shake. At least do it right if you’re going to give a coin,” another observer noted.

The criticism extended beyond just the coin ceremony itself, with some people questioning the CEO of Trump Tower’s demeanor during the encounter and what it really meant. One person invoked Trump’s recent state visit with King Charles III in particularly unflattering comparison with the president.

During September’s ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, King Charles demonstrated impeccable military protocol while greeting soldiers alongside Trump, according to the BBC.

The British monarch’s interaction with the honor guard showcased centuries of refined royal tradition, featuring 1,300 military personnel and 120 horses in the largest guard of honor ever assembled for a state visit to the U.K.

Unlike Trump’s casual Oval Office presentation, King Charles conducted the military inspection with proper formality and respect.

🇺🇸🇬🇧 TRUMP & KING CHARLES REVIEW THE GUARD



In Windsor’s gray drizzle, Trump and King Charles III strode the castle’s quadrangle today, inspecting rows of gleaming honor guards.



The King even gestured for Trump to step ahead during the guard inspection, preventing any potential protocol violations that might have echoed the president's 2018 missteps.

The King even gestured for Trump to step ahead during the guard inspection, preventing any potential protocol violations that might have echoed the president’s 2018 missteps.

That earlier visit with Queen Elizabeth II had already established Trump’s complicated relationship with royal protocol, Time magazine reports. During that ceremonial inspection at Windsor Castle, Trump was observed walking ahead of the Queen, violating the customary practice of allowing the monarch to lead.

The Queen’s subtle gesture directing him to step back became a widely discussed moment that highlighted the importance of understanding and respecting established traditions.

THE TRINITY HAS SHIFTED: A GLOBAL RESET IN SLOW MOTION



2016: Donald J. Trump is elected.



2017: Trump meets Pope Francis—faith and power converge.



2018: Trump walks ahead of Queen Elizabeth—a subtle rupture in protocol, a foreshadowing.



2020: Brexit breaks the old order.… pic.twitter.com/Gns9YhllfP — Alma Gentil (@Chinoy200096633) July 18, 2025

The contrast between these two British experiences and the recent domestic one with the Marines underscores the significance of protocol in military and ceremonial settings.

“Too, old, fat, and lazy to STAND UP and shake their hands?!” one frustrated social media user wrote, capturing the sentiment of many who felt the Marines deserved better recognition.

Another commenter drew a direct comparison to the royal visit: “He is trying to replicate his GB visit with King Charles, KC doesn’t need to invite his parade soldiers into the castle as He knows he is King and doesn’t need to show off or be boasterlisious.”

Even the Oval Office’s new dramatic gilded decor became fodder for criticism, with one user noting, “I can’t get past the gold circus tent drapes,” suggesting even the president’s gaudy aesthetic choices overshadowed the ceremony’s intended purpose.

While Trump’s intention to honor the Marines was supposed to be evidence that he rocks with his nation’s military, the execution reminded everyone that respect for tradition requires more than good intentions.