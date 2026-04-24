‘OMG’: RFK Jr.’s Health Concerns Take Center Stage After Unsettling Senate Moment — Leaving White House Scrambling to Contain Fallout

As a former lawyer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was expected to bring discipline and clarity to his role as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

But his recent run of bizarre behavior and off-the-cuff admissions has done the complete opposite.

Behind the scenes, the White House has scrambled to contain the fallout, as RFK’s unscripted moments continue to overshadow any message they’re trying to control.

Robert F. Kennedy. Jr.’s raspy voice prompts concern during Senate hearing. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

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Each appearance seems to raise new questions, not just about what he’s saying, but how he landed the job in the first place.

Just like his Wednesday appearance before the Senate for a Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing that was surprisingly entertaining for all the wrong reasons.

Kennedy was grilled by Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician, before being elected, over his false statements about vaccines and how people’s trust in life-saving vaccinations has been eroded.

But it wasn’t exactly his words that left people concerned after hearing him speak during the Senate hearing.

Kennedy’s strained breathing and voice echoed a Senate Finance hearing last September, where his condition was on display. The 72-year-old has spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological disorder that causes vocal cord spasms and a breathy, strained tone.

In a clip shared on Threads, his condition appeared especially pronounced as he answered a question from Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo. Social media users pointed out, “OMG — the RFK Jr breathing noises during this hearing are absolutely horrifying.”

Kennedy’s breathing was audible over his microphone and louder than what the senator was saying.

“How does HHS plan to build on this progress by securing additional commitments from medical schools and expanding nutrition education into other key areas such as residency training, medical licensing, and continuing medical education?”

Kennedy coughed and cleared his throat as he said, “Thank you very much, chairman,” and that was all that was needed for the internet to roast the Cabinet official.

OMG — the RFK Jr breathing noises during this hearing are absolutely horrifying pic.twitter.com/BFeDmJTihL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2026

“Sounds like an old pug trying to walk up steps,” wrote one X user. “He makes me almost gag,” added one, which was echoed by another user. “I’m gonna throw up,” they replied.

Another joked, “Bro has woke apnea.”

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on Kennedy’s Senate testimony during Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren pressed Kennedy over his false claim that Trump’s drug plan cut prices by 600 percent. Kimmel showed the clip and joked about the moment on his show.

The comedian also joked about Kennedy’s voice. He told the audience, “You understand our secretary of health is dying before our eyes, and no one is doing anything about it!”

This isn’t Kimmel’s first time mocking Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s voice. New clips from the hearing only add more fuel to health rumors, as many overlook his diagnosis.

Kennedy addressed it in 2004 on “The Diane Rehm Show.” He said spasmodic dysphonia causes a quiver in his voice, especially at the start. He sought a diagnosis after receiving letters from the public that were confused by his speaking engagements.

“I have a tremble in my voice,” he said. “Particularly when I first start talking.”

The HHS chief admitted that he manages the condition with Botox shots every few months. But his recent appearances have raised eyebrows for other reasons.

Kennedy Jr. has shared some of the most bizarre stories in front of the public.

But his recent appearances have raised eyebrows for more than just his voice. His string of offbeat admissions keeps resurfacing online, including recalling how he once picked up a “dead raccoon” and referencing a bizarre “cocaine toilet” story that left viewers doing a double take.

Those moments have only added to the confusion around Kennedy’s public image. Instead of clarifying his message, they distract from it, with some openly wondering how he landed the job in the first place.