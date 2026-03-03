‘What’s He Thinking’: As Trump Talks Power and Policy, Cameras Catch RFK in a Split-Second So Bizarre It Overshadows the Entire Event — and Fans Say They Can’t Unsee It

When President Donald Trump tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Department of Health and Human Services in his second term, critics didn’t just blink — they winced.

An environmental lawyer with no medical degree overseeing national health policy was already a tough sell. But now it’s Kennedy’s own mouth that’s stirring fresh unease.

In a string of candid appearances, he’s been spilling eyebrow-raising details about Trump’s orbit, and some of his recent admissions have left viewers visibly queasy. As the clips spread, so does the question hanging over Washington: how long before someone reaches for the mute button?

‘You’re Bat S—t Crazy’: RFK’s Comments About Trump Felt Like Flattery at First — Then He Kept Talking and Dropped a Bombshell the Room Clearly Wasn’t Ready For

“You both need a tighter leash.. The Worst of Men!!” said one social media user, taking a jab at both men. Two others said, “LMFAO,” and “Kennedy acts like a guy with a worm in his brain.”

In a string of recent podcast appearances, Kennedy has been making the rounds with unusually loose, freewheeling conversations — sharing blunt takes and behind-the-scenes details that he may have to answer for back in Washington.

According to the Daily Beast, a shakeup is on the way that will “keep closer tabs on Kennedy and an HHS leadership that has struggled at times to coordinate with its own agencies at the White House, frustrating senior Trump officials and generating days-long controversies.”

This week on “This Past Weekend w/Theo Von,” the 72-year-old has openly discussed having an addiction to heroin for 14 years, and has also indulged in other substances. After noting that he knew Von from them both being in recovery from addiction, he boasted that despite AA meetings being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic

Kennedy — a conspiracy theorist who once called the COVID-19 vaccine the “deadliest vaccine ever made” — said he still attended live meetings because he was unafraid of a germ.

“I don’t care what happens,” he said. “I’m going to a meeting every day. And I said I’m not scared of a germ. You know?”

As shocking as the COVID admission was, it was what Kennedy said next that had folks gagging after revealing something he often did while getting high.

“I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats,” RFK Jr. admitted. “And I know this disease will kill me, right? Like, if I don’t, if I don’t treat it, which means going, for me, going to meetings every day. Um, it’s uh, it’s just bad for my life. So for me, it was, it’s, it was survival.”

A clip of the interview was shared on Threads, where social media users quickly responded in the comments.

After the video made the rounds on social media, so did another image that people left vomit emojis under, which shows Trump and Kennedy seated next to each other. One was photographed mid-sentence, with RFK Jr.’s tongue hanging out of his mouth.

“He looks like he’s trying to eat his own tongue,” said one person while another wrote, “”I wonder what he’s thinking?” A few joked he had something in between his teeth as one wondered, “Roadkill stuck in his teeth?” Another said, “Brain word has a piece of bear carcass stuck in his teeth.”

Stuck on his toilet admission, many echoed the same sentiment, “I mean, who admits that!! Totally repulsive.” Another inquisitive person asked, “Did he just say there was cocaine on the toilet seats because he thought it would sound weird otherwise?

Critics slammed RFK Jr. with jokes and memes, wondering how his family and others handle him, “Do the Kennedys actually claim him? asked one person, while another sarcastically commented, “And he’s in charge of the health department?”

Another piled on, “What a role model. And here I thought taking kids to swim in a creek where it was posted “No Swimming” due to the pollution was crazy. That’s what I get for thinking! Geeze.”

Robert Kennedy Jr.’s judgment comes under scrutiny after he ignores the warning of contaminated water during a family trip to Rock Creek in Washington, D.C. (Photos: Robertkennedyjr/X.)

Kennedy he’s been in recovery for 43 years, but he continues to raise eyebrows — with his animated facial expressions and his headline-grabbing behavior. Last summer, he faced backlash after he and his family were photographed wading in Rock Creek in Washington, D.C., despite clear warnings about the polluted water.

The National Park Service bans swimming there, noting in a 2022 advisory that the creek contains “high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens” and making contact poses a potential health risk for people and pets.

Still, it’s Kennedy’s recent commentary that’s causing the real tension within Trump’s administration. After publicly criticizing President Trump’s soda-heavy, fast-food diet, including his fondness for McDonald’s. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to clean up, but the damage was done, and now insiders say Kennedy may be inching toward termination.