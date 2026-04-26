‘A Disaster’: RFK Jr. Gets Hammered by His Own Family Over His Qualifications as Maria Shriver Rallies to Hold the Kennedy Name Together

The alliance between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Shriver family has long been framed around public service and shared purpose.

Now, that image is starting to crack. Growing tension around the current Health and Human Services secretary is putting that legacy under a harsher spotlight.

Family conflict usually stays behind closed doors amid debates over his gross confessions and qualifications for his role. In the Kennedy family, the disagreements spill out, and once they do, the damage feels harder to contain.

RFK Jr.’s family is turning on him and questioning his position in Donald Trump’s administration. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘Oh God’: Trump Takes Another Swipe at the Kennedy Family After Maria Shriver’s Warning with One Flashy Move Critics Are Calling ‘Hideous’

Speaking openly about those tensions to PEOPLE, two of the Shriver siblings acknowledged in an interview published this week.

She explained how navigating differences within a prominent family can be complicated but not impossible. They pointed to their father, Peace Corps founder and former Ambassador to France Sargent Shriver, as the model they continue to follow.

Tim Shriver stated, “Daddy also had a capacity to hold a fierce position without dehumanizing people on the other side. He called people in, not out and there are fierce disagreements in our family, very strong and passionate ones.”

His tone had possible hints that made social media users reference disputes with his now-MAGA cousin.

Eunice Kennedy, Shriver’s wife and Tim’s mother, was the sister of RFK Jr.’s father, Bobby Kennedy.

“But we’re holding as best we can a sense of connection and dignity for people with whom we have fierce disagreements,” Tim continued.

His cousin, Maria Shriver, who has been the head of the family fighting against Trump’s rebrand, echoed a similar sentiment.

“I think people all have differences in every family,” she said. Then Maria added a line that stung. It seemed to draw a quiet line around Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “I think we were raised on family loyalty,” said Maria.

He has publicly criticized Donald Trump over his eating habits and shared other surprising details about the White House. “I think we were raised on family loyalty,” said Maria.

Maria Shriver:- "Adding your name to a memorial already named in honor of a great man doesn't make you a great man. Quite the contrary. This will always be the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.”



Raise your hand if you agree with Maria Shriver 🖐🏽 pic.twitter.com/y1fxdc03HA — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) December 29, 2025

She added that their father welcomed diverse perspectives to bring together people of different faiths, political parties, and backgrounds.

“That’s a challenge for all American families, and it’s a challenge for ours,” Tim stated.

People readers weighed in with mixed reactions. One commenter wrote, “I can totally understand if the family wants nothing to do with him! He’s poison!” capturing the frustration felt by some readers.

Another voice offered support, saying, “I appreciate Maria and all those who are desperately trying to remove RFK Jr from office.” “He is a disaster to our health!!” added another bold voice.

Others saw the situation differently.

One person posted, “I don’t see them working out differences. I see their dislike for Trump and their devotion to the establishment clouding their thoughts and actions. Unimpressive; disregard.”

Another added, “The Kennedy’s nor the Shriver’s do not follow pops ‘huminizung’ trait. Clearly by their actions you can see and hear that, that they don’t huminize the other. In fact, they promote widely Your Out.” “He is so incompetent. He isn’t even a doctor,” noted a fourht.

The heirs of Camelot appear as divided as the country itself. While the Shriver children have recently joined forces, another cousin spoke out earlier.

In January 2025, Caroline Kennedy publicly questioned her cousin’s leadership, calling his potential role troubling and difficult to reconcile.

“I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together. It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator,” she said.

She talked about how she watched RFK’s siblings and some cousins “follow him down the path of drug addiction.” Caroline noted that he encouraged them to indulge.

Caroline added that RFK Jr. is now sober. She also blasted him about his conspiracy theories around health and wellness issues.

SOMEONE WHO WE NEVER HEAR FROM SUDDENLY SPEAKS OUT AGAINST HER OWN FAMILY. “Ambassador” Caroline Kennedy made this statement to the US Senate regarding RFK Jr’s nomination for HHS Secretary. The confirmation hearing is tomorrow.



Caroline reads a letter she sent to the Senate… pic.twitter.com/tB9mVzZ1pE — The Dr. Margaret Show (@DrMargaretShow) January 29, 2025

RFK Jr. was previously blasted by a family member during the 2024 Super Bowl over an advertisement about the Kennedy family’s legacy that sparked concern from Bobby Shriver.

Bobby is a longtime supporter of the Special Olympics, the nonprofit founded by his parents.

He publicly objected to the use of familiar family imagery. He argued that the message conflicted with the principles of science, public health, and service that defined their parents’ work.

Despite the strain, the Shriver siblings continue to emphasize connection over conflict. They maintain that disagreements do not have to fracture relationships.

Their message ultimately reflects a quiet but powerful truth: legacy is not defined by perfection, but by perseverance.

The Shriver siblings’ willingness to acknowledge disagreement. They continue to strive for unity to show that even the most storied families remain, as they put it, a work in progress.