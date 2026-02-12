‘You’re Bat S—t Crazy’: RFK’s Comments About Trump Felt Like Flattery at First — Then He Kept Talking and Dropped a Bombshell the Room Clearly Wasn’t Ready For

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said some wild things since he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race to endorse Donald Trump.

And since working under him as secretary of Health and Human Services, the jokes pretty much write themselves once viewers get a load of his vocal cords screeching to get it out.

Despite the former environmental lawyer having no medical training while pushing the new Make America Healthy Again standards, he slipped up when he made a comment about Trump, which did not go over so well.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits that Donald Trump lets him do whatever he wants as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. (Photo: YouTube/The Heritage Foundation)

‘She Defend Her Cheating Husband’: Pissed-Off Cheryl Hines Explodes On The View’ Host Sunny Hostin for Calling Husband RFK Jr. ‘the Least Qualified’

During a panel discussion with Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts on Feb. 9, RFK Jr. claimed that the president was lowering health care costs for Americans while gloating about his ability to pretty much do what he wants.

The 72-year-old argued that no other president could have pulled off the alleged drop in health care costs, saying, “I just can’t think of anybody else who could have got this done.” He credited it to Trump’s “understanding of the uses of power” and the leverage” of the presidency over “nations” and “corporations who’ve been taking advantage of us in the past.” He also called his boss “probably the most business-friendly president we’ve had.”

“He’s very business-friendly, and he admires business people more than anybody,” RFK Jr. continued about Trump. “He, you know, he loves them, but he will not tolerate overreach, and he doesn’t care about vested interests, and he doesn’t care about, you know, uh, about offending powerful people. … It’s a joy to work for him because he lets me do stuff that I don’t think anybody else would ever let me do.”

The host and the crowd broke out in laughter, blurring the line between anxiety and humor as cameras captured Roberts looking around, as the nervous laughter in the room said it all.

Kennedy wasn’t done bootlicking just yet as he went on to say his joining the twice-impeached president’s campaign has been divine.

“When President Trump asked me to join his campaign in August of 2024, it felt providential. It felt like the answer to prayers,” he explained. “And then, you know, he kept his word to me on everything and more. He invited me to be part of his transition team. I’m the first HHS secretary in history that was able to choose all of my agency heads.”

Kennedy was dragged after a clip of the discussion was shared on Threads, and his past with substance abuse was revisited.

“Quite the flex, Trump allows a mentally disturbed drug addict with bizarre, unsupported ‘theories’ to do whatever he wants to American healthcare policy,” noted one user. “Dr Mengele: The Führer lets me do stuff that I don’t think anybody else would let me do,” added another.

One user counted, “There’s a reason for that; you’re bat s–t crazy, “to which another user replied, “First time he hasn’t lied in years.”

One user shared a gif of former Vice President Kamala Harris with the caption, “Dude. That’s not the flex you think it is.”

Another joked about Kennedy’s scratchy voice. “Every time I hear his voice, I’m offended.”

Katie Miller: "Who has the most unhinged eating habits?"



RFK: " The president…I don't know how he's alive, but he is…He's just pumping himself full of poison all day long." pic.twitter.com/i3CoSTh3KT — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) January 14, 2026

Kennedy also told the truth when he was asked who in the Trump administration had the worst diet by podcaster Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. Trump is known to two-fist sandwiches from McDonald’s and eating mass amounts of foods he should watch out as a 79-year-old who struggles or walk straight or stay awake during meetings.

“The president,” Kennedy admitted. “The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, candy, and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”

We don’t know either, but we’re sure his affection for Mickey D’s won’t end anytime soon.