‘I Never Said That!’: RFK Jr. Denies His Own Words on Camera When Cornered, But It’s the Reaction Behind Him That’s Breaking the Internet

At times, hostile Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tangled with House lawmakers and Alabama congresswoman Teri Sewell, in particular, over comments he made in 2024 that Black children on ADHD medication should be “reparented” or removed from their parents’ custody, among other contentious issues.

Kennedy, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, vehemently denied ever making the comment, interrupted Sewell, and became visibly upset during testimony on Thursday, April 16, before the House Ways and Means Committee.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during an event with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House December 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The anti-vaccine advocate was on the Hill to testify about massive HHS cuts President Donald Trump is proposing in his 2027 budget.

Sewell pointedly asked Kennedy about the comments he made in July of 2024 on the “19Keys Online Show” podcast.

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“Secretary, you’ve already admitted you are not a board-certified physician, and you’ve already admitted that you did not go to medical school. Have you ever reparented or parented, I should say, a Black child?” a serious Sewell asked him.

A clearly angry Kennedy denied any knowledge of the incident in question, with his testimony escalating from there.

“I don’t even know what that phrase means,” he started, before the Democratic lawmaker asked for a “Yes or no answer.”

Sewell: In a 2024 podcast interview, you suggested that black children on ADHD medication should be re-parented . Have you ever re-parented or parented a black child?



RFK JR: I'm not going to answer something that I didn't say.



Sewell: You absolutely said it. pic.twitter.com/Gbfppd6PaM — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2026

Kennedy talked over the congresswoman, “I doubt that I said that. I’m not going to answer something that I didn’t say.”

“You absolutely said it,” Sewell shot back.

“Oh, I’d like to hear the recording because it doesn’t even make any sense. I don’t even know what it means,” he insisted, talking over her.

“I don’t either. That’s why I’m asking,” she stated.

During the 2024 podcast, months before Trump nominated him for the top health post in the federal government, Kennedy said, “Every Black kid is now just standard put on Adderall, SSRIs, benzos, which are known to induce violence. And those kids are going to have a chance to go somewhere and get reparented to live a community where there will be no cell phones, no screens. You’ll actually have to talk to people.”

Sewell persisted in her line of questioning.

“You are not a doctor, have no formal medical training, and you’ve never parented a Black child, and yet you are suggesting that the federal government should take Black children away from their families and reparent them and send them off to some wellness farm, instead of providing them with evidence-based,” but she didn’t finish because and irate RFK Jr. accused her of lying.

“You’re just making this up,” Kennedy shouted.

“I am absolutely not making this up,” Sewell clapped back.

The surprising thing about Kennedy’s denials about ever making the comment is that it’s on tape. He was recorded on the podcast making the comment.

Kennedy continued denying he made the comments, and he continued interrupting the congresswoman before she had the last word.

“Mr. Secretary for Black families in the United States, the issue of family separation is not new. Our nation has a long and painful history of separating black children from their families,” Sewell pointed out.

She’s referring to the history of removing Black children from their homes in more recent times and separating them from their parents during hundreds of years of slavery.

A firestorm erupted on social media over Kennedy’s duplicity and clear racism.

“He’s a disgrace to the Kennedy name and family,” angry X user Mike From Holbrook announced.

But he did say it. pic.twitter.com/mJFOCM5mZ6 — Farrah Oxford (@OxfordFarr66929) April 16, 2026

An eagle-eyed X user agreed, “Ohmygoodness! When I tell you those two Black men sitting behind this nut are mortified by what they are discovering, this nut said, they are doing their best to hold it together, but you can’t unsee it!

Another chimed in, “The black guy behind him on left of video is like OMG WTF.”

This X user sarcastically suggested Kennedy could face charges. “I’m sure DOJ will be charging him with perjury any minute now and not be hypocrites.”

Committee chairs have the final say on whether an oath is administered before testifying before Congress. It’s unclear whether Kennedy did take an oath. If not, he could not be charged with perjury.

Another X poster suggested a chilling theory, “’Wellness farms’ aka free farm labour.. modern slavery attempt.”

Racism is not new for Kennedy.

During his confirmation hearing in February of 2025, Kennedy was asked about stunning comments he made in 2021 about Black children and vaccinations.

“We should not be giving Black people the same vaccine schedule that’s given to whites, because their immune system is better than ours,” RFK Jr. astonishingly said at the time.

Maryland Democratic Sen. Angela Alsobrooks brought it up at his confirmation hearing, asking him to explain what he meant, according to Huff Post.

He pointed to a “series of studies,” which have been debunked, testifying that research bears out “Blacks need fewer antigens.”

Vaccines are prescribed based on a number of factors, including age, health, and disease risks, but race and ethnicity are not among them.