‘She Knows’: Melania’s Attempt to Take Control Implodes as Model Linked to Trump Drops Bombshell Allegations That Rocks His Inner Circle

Melania Trump has built a reputation for staying measured and composed, stepping into the spotlight only when she believes her name requires defending. That restraint has long defined her public image — which many say is beginning to crack after her surprise speech about her husband Donald Trump and the Jeffrey Epstein files.

This became especially visible when Melania publicly pushed back against rumors tied to her past. During a press conference on April 9, she stated that Epstein did not introduce her to Trump, countering long-standing claims about their first meeting in the late ’90s.

Melania’s effort to protect her reputation was a reaction to a former friend’s ordeal and family tensions being brought into the public spotlight. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

‘Trouble In Paradise’: Trump Blindsided as Melania Signals She’s Tired of Letting Him Speak for Her — Then Takes Over, Leaving the White House Scrambling

Her response was brief but decisive, signaling that she intended to protect her reputation and draw a clear line between speculation and fact. The timing came after her former friend threatened to “expose everything” she knows.

“Maybe you should be afraid of what I know … of who you are, and who your husband is,” Amanda Ungaro wrote in since-deleted tweets after Melania’s address, later adding she wanted to “tear down your corrupt system, even if it’s the last thing I do.”

“I have nothing left to lose in my life,” she threatened in another tweet, alluding to taking “legal action” against about first lady and Trump. The page has since been taken down from X.

But now, Melania’s former friend and Brazilian model unleashed new bombshell allegations that tie back to her husband.

Former model Amanda Ungaro threatens to expose first lady Melania in bizarre rant on X. (Photo: @amandaungaro/X)

Ungaro previously dated Paolo Zampolli, a man who famously claims he introduced Melania to Donald Trump in the 1990s.

Zampolli, co-founder of ID Models, played a role in bringing the first lady to the U.S. during her early modeling days, but his name later surfaced multiple times in the Epstein files. Around that same orbit, before Ungaro had turned 17, she flew from Paris to New York on Epstein’s private jet, widely known as the Lolita Express. A similar shadow followed Jean-Luc Brunel, the agent who put Ungaro on the plane, who was eventually arrested in connection with the Epstein case but died in a Paris prison in 2022.

As a couple for nearly 20 years, Ungaro and Zampolli were once firmly embedded in the Trumps’ inner circle, regularly attending New Year’s Eve parties at Mar-a-Lago and events at the White House. That chapter came to an end when the pair separated in 2021, setting off a bitter custody battle over their teenage son.

“Now it’s war. We’ll see who wins. I kept quiet for years, and because of that, people judge me. They ask me, why are you speaking now? Because the man would not let me live in peace! I tried. I left the relationship with nothing, left my son at boarding school, and went to work,” Ungaro told El País in an article published on April 12.

“It was not enough for him to destroy me during 20 years of relationship: he wanted to destroy me again when I started a new life, when I got married,” she continued.

BREAKING: I can confirm with 99% confidence that the reason Melania Trump came out yesterday with her Epstein Statement is because of information possessed by a former friend, and Epstein survivor, Brazilian Model Amanda Ungaro.



Ungaro was also the partner of Trump admin… pic.twitter.com/attVwWFLCB — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 10, 2026

Ungaro explained that the emotional strain came not only from the conflict itself but from the sudden shift in her circumstances.

According to The Daily Beast, Ungaro described the jarring shift from formal celebrations and carefully documented social events to navigating a painful legal dispute that left her feeling vulnerable and uncertain about her future — what began as a personal disagreement, she said, quickly escalated into something far more consuming.

In June 2025, she and her Brazilian husband, a doctor who is a green card holder, were arrested in Miami on charges of operating an unlicensed cosmetic surgery clinic. While Ungaro denied the charges, authorities discovered that her U.S. visa had expired since 2019 — a revelation that would set off a chain of events far more devastating than the initial arrest. What followed was not just a legal battle, but what felt like a politically connected takedown.

According to those reports, Zampolli allegedly contacted a senior ICE official to have Ungaro detained, with the case reportedly described as important to “someone close to the White House.”

Ungaro spent over three months locked in ICE custody under conditions she calls nothing short of “hellish,” according to El País.

She describes being housed alongside violent offenders, witnessing a fellow detainee suffer a miscarriage due to a lack of medical care, and enduring unthinkable neglect at every turn. When it was all over, she was deported to Brazil with nothing more than the prison uniform on her back — and a lice infestation.

For a woman who once rang in the New Year at Mar-a-Lago, the fall was as steep as it was brutal. “I never made friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time,” Melania said in denial of her claims.

People on Here’s Why’s Instagram weighed in on the unfolding drama.

“Come on girl, sing like a canary,” one commenter wrote, encouraging her to share everything she knows. Another said, “Sure, she knows so much dirt on the POTUS and FLOTUS that she can’t even use it to keep from being deported. lol She’s lashing out in the only way that she can, which is why she is threatening to spill dirt instead of actually spilling any.”

Others approached the situation with skepticism, questioning the timing and motives behind her public statements.

“Should have just exposed the truth without an announcement!” one user wrote, while another added, “This sounds like ‘Pay me to be quiet’ to me.”

The reactions reflected a mix of sympathy, doubt, and curiosity as people tried to understand how a private dispute had become such a widely discussed story.

Online commenters echoed that sentiment. “Why threatened, just do it,” one person wrote, capturing the impatience of those seeking clarity.

Ultimately, the story of Melania and her former companion is less about a press conference denial and more about how quickly things unravel once the inner circle closes its doors. Influence in these circles tends to operate behind the scenes — and those once closest to the center often feel it most when things fall apart.